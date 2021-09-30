Slowly Royal Challengers Bangalore are Getting in the Groove: Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday expressed his delight over his team's thumping win over Rajasthan Royals, saying the Red Army is "slowly but surely getting in groove".



The win now strengthens Bangalore's chances of making to the IPL 2021 playoffs.

"The break was tough as you saw initially. We were blown away in game 1. That defeat gave us confidence though. The second game we were not quite there either, left 25-30 out there with the bat. But the last two games we are going in the right direction. Slowly but surely, we are getting in groove," Kohli said after the match.



All-rounder Glenn Maxwell starred for Bangalore on Wednesday's win. He stitched an important stand with KS Bharat after Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal were dismissed. Bharat got out by Mustafizur Rahman for 44 but Maxwell smashed Chris Morris for 22 runs in the next over to finish off the chase.



"We've got a few good opening starts. Devdutt and I have focused on giving the team good starts so that the middle-order with AB, Bharat and Maxwell can make more. Boys have stepped up, so that's been key for us," Kohli added.

Glenn Maxwell lavished praise on his teammate KS Bharat after the Virat Kohli-led side thrashed Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets here on Wednesday.



Bharat (44 off 35) and Maxwell (50 off 30) stitched a stand of 69 runs for the third wicket. The duo smashed boundaries while rotating the strike, which kept the asking rate under check.



"Nice to be able to have a bunch of guys doing different things, instead of aligning with just one particular player. KS Bharat is a genuine top-class batter, won't call him batting at No. 3 as an experiment. It's working beautifully for us at the moment," Maxwell said after the match.



"We played really well, they got off to a flier but to bring it back in the last 10 was outstanding. I felt good from the moment I came here, got into a nice routine at training, it's clicking for me nicely as well," he added.



