Humza Yousaf promises first ever Scottish bond in bid to revive independence

It comes as the SNP fights to claw back voters and plot a new path towards independence.

Scotland will borrow money from investors independently for the first time, Humza Yousaf has pledged, as the Scottish National Party seeks to reinvigorate the case for independence.

The First Minister said Holyrood would sell the first ever Scottish bond by 2026 to fund investment in things like schools, housing and roads.

Scotland has been able to borrow separately from the UK to invest in infrastructure since 2015. However, Holyrood has yet to use the power.

Mr Yousaf said in his keynote speech at the SNP’s annual conference that raising money on the open market would “help raise Scotland’s profile and engagement with international investors to attract investment”.

It comes as the SNP fights to claw back voters and plot a new path towards independence.

The SNP has suffered a bruising year that has seen former leader Nicola Sturgeon arrested as part of a probe into party finances and a humiliating defeat to Labour in the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election.

David Phillips from the Institute for Fiscal Studies said the announcement suggested the Scottish Government was “testing the waters” for greater independence.

He said: “They would hope to see it as a way to say this shows the Scottish Government could borrow even under the current restrictive regime at a reasonable rate.”

Mr Philips added: “The issue is that what the Scottish Government could borrow as part of the UK is not necessarily indicative of what it could borrow as an independent country.”

Holyrood would need to borrow much larger amounts as an independent country to plug the gap between the taxes and spending, which means investors would likely demand higher interest rates.

As Scotland has no borrowing of its own, and therefore no credit history, it is difficult to say how much investors will charge to lend it money.

Current market rates see the UK paying around 4.8pc to borrow over two years and 4.5pc over a decade.

Scottish economist Mairi Spowage, director of the Fraser of Allander Institute, said: “It is likely that the terms are not going to be quite as favourable as the current way that they can borrow through the UK.”

Story continues

Ms Spowage added: “It would seem from the First Minister’s point of view that they’re keen to build Scotland’s international credibility on the market.”

Mr Yousaf said the Scottish government would immediately start to prepare by commissioning detailed analysis and due diligence.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “To ensure sustainable and prudent budgetary decisions continue to be made, the First Minister has commissioned work to investigate next steps.”

07:23 PM BST

See you tomorrow

That’s all from us today. I’ll leave you with the latest headlines:

07:16 PM BST

THG's Myprotein nutrition business delivers record profits as it eyes US float

THG has hailed record profits at its Myprotein nutrition business, days after The Telegraph revealed the former British tech champion was eyeing a US float of the division.

Retail editor Hannah Boland reports:

Matt Moulding, THG’s founder, said the company’s Nutrition business delivered its “best ever Q3 profit performance” despite a relaunch in August that saw it debut fewer new products. THG didn’t give a profit figure in its trading update but said sales at the Nutrition division, which includes Myprotein, were up 0.2pc so far this year. It was the only division to eke out growth. Manchester-based THG said Myprotein was performing better than other divisions after it invested in keeping prices low. The business specialises in bars and drinks for gym-goers and was struck by the rising price of whey protein, which is used in shakes, last year. The decision to make significant investments in keeping prices low during the period of peak inflation meant customers carried on spending rather than seeking out cheaper alternatives. The latest set of results comes after the Telegraph revealed that THG is considering listing the Myprotein nutrition business in the US. Mr Moulding, 51, has been under pressure from activist investors to spin off the division and the company is said to be eyeing the US rather than London. The discussions over listing the nutrition business follow earlier suggestions from THG that it would consider carving out its beauty business. Sources told the Telegraph this week that the nutrition arm was now seen as the most likely division to be split out. THG was valued at £5.4bn when it floated on the London Stock Exchange in September 2020 but has seen its share price tumble over 90pc since then, amid concerns about governance and strategy. Mr Moulding has been highly critical of the UK markets. He previously claimed THG’s IPO in London was a “mistake” and said the London Stock Exchange was an “incredibly tough place” to build a technology business. THG, which also makes beauty products and sells services to other online retailers, has been hit hard by a global slowdown this year. It warned last month that sales in its beauty division were under pressure as brands sought to reduce how much excess stock they had in the market. Sales across THG are down 5.5pc so far this year. However, sales over the last three months were only 4.4pc lower than the same quarter a year earlier. Shares in THG bounced as much as 9pc on the update, with commentators pointing to the “clear improvements in trend” across the group. Jefferies analysts said: “We continue to anticipate a return to growth.” THG said its beauty division, which includes brands Lookfantastic and GlossyBox, had delivered a strong performance in recent weeks and helped the group return to sales growth in September.

Manchester-based THG said Myprotein was performing better than other divisions after it invested in keeping prices low. - RYAN EDY

07:08 PM BST

UK subprime lender Amigo plots move into music and film streaming

UK subprime lender Amigo has unveiled plans to move into music and movie streaming as part of turnaround efforts.

The troubled credit provider is exploring a potential reverse takeover of music streaming platform ONE Bas.com, film streaming service TV Zinos, payments provider Payzinos and digital magazine company Magazinos in return for Amigo shares.

The proposed deal would help deliver “some small value to shareholders which wouldn’t be possible otherwise”, said chief executive Danny Malone.

He said: “Over the past few months we have remained open to investment opportunities that would allow the business to restart, but have always said the likelihood of success to be very low. Unfortunately, that has been the case.”

Amigo is currently winding down its lending business after concluding that securing new finance from investors is “effectively not possible”.

Shares in the London-listed company were suspended on Tuesday as negotiations continue.

06:36 PM BST

BYD expects record quarterly profits despite EV slump in China

BYD is set to record its highest-ever quarterly income even as electric vehicle sales slump across China.

The Shenzhen-based electric car maker expects to generate between 9.55bn yuan to 11.5bn yuan (£1bn to £1.29bn) for the three months to September.

This means that BYD will have generated between 20.5bn yuan to 22.5bn yuan in net profit during the past nine months, which is higher than its total income for 2022 of 16.6bn yuan.

The company attributed its latest guidance to record sales, despite increasing competition from rival manufacturers and weakening demand for new electric vehicles in China, Bloomberg reported.

BYD sold more than 822,000 electric and hybrid vehicles during its third quarter, narrowing the gap between Elon Musk’s Tesla.

BYD sold more than 822,000 electric and hybrid vehicles during its third quarter - Victor Moriyama/Bloomberg

06:03 PM BST

Kurt Geiger owner considers £400m sale

The owner of Kurt Geiger is reportedly lining up a £400m sale of the luxury shoe retailer.

Private equity firm Cinven has hired advisers from Bank of America to start work on an auction of Kurt Geiger, according to Sky News, which said the sales process was likely to begin in the coming months.

It comes years after Cinven first started sounding out fashion giants over a sale of Kurt Geiger.

The Telegraph revealed in 2019 that the private equity firm was holding informal fireside chats with potential buyers including Coach and Michael Kors. Those two fashion companies are now under the same roof.

Reports of a potential upcoming sale come after Kurt Geiger agreed a new funding package to refinance its existing debt in June. At the time, it said the facility would allow it to accelerate expansion into North America and Europe.

Kurt Geiger and Cinven declined to comment.

Private equity firm Cinven has reportedly hired advisers from Bank of America to start work on an auction of Kurt Geiger - Pixelate

05:29 PM BST

Recession looming as jobs market weakens, says Bank rate-setter

Britain is slipping towards a recession, a Bank of England rate-setter has warned, as official data showed signs that the labour market is weakening.

Swati Dhingra, the Monetary Policy Committee member who has voted most consistently against raising interest rates, said there are “early indicators” of possible “over-tightening” as higher borrowing costs bite.

“The labour market is really loosening,” she said, speaking at a Royal Economic Society event.

“The sharp increase in vacancies that we had seen after the pandemic has already undone 80pc of its overshoot. It’s very hard to imagine where further momentum in wage growth is going to come from.”

Ms Dhingra described the cycle of rate rises from 0.1pc to 5.25pc as “a very, very sharp tightening in a very short span of time”.

Deputy economics editor Tim Wallace reports...

04:46 PM BST

PwC to charge clients for ChatGPT-generated advice on tax and due diligence

PwC is to charge clients for advice generated by artificial intelligence as the Big Four firm seeks to cut costs and boost productivity.

My colleague Simon Foy reports:

The firm has partnered with OpenAI, the owner of ChatGPT, to use AI to provide advice on complex tax and legal matters. This includes carrying out due diligence on companies, identifying compliance issues and even recommending whether to give the green light to business deals. Bivek Sharma, chief operating officer for tax, legal and people at PwC UK, told Bloomberg, which first reported the development, that the firm’s new AI system is already “behaving like a 25-year tenure partner”. It comes as accounting and consulting giants seek to cut costs amid a slowdown in client demand. PwC is freezing pay increases and bonuses for some of its 25,000 UK staff.

04:38 PM BST

FTSE 100 closes in the green

The FTSE 100 has closed 0.58pc higher at 7,675.21, while the FTSE 250 midcap index closed 0.97pc higher at 17,689.46.

04:16 PM BST

Scotland poised to issue first-ever bond, says Yousaf

Scotland will raise money on the international bond markets for the first time by 2026, Humza Yousaf has said.

The First Minister said that issuing bonds would help establish the country’s financial independence from the UK.

The move would demonstrate Scotland’s “credibility” to international investors as the SNP seeks to hold another independence referendum, despite Westminster confirming they will not allow a new referendum to take place.

Speaking at the Scottish National Party (SNP) conference on Tuesday, Mr Yousaf said: “It will raise our profile as a place where investment returns can be made. In doing so, we will show the world not only that we are a country to invest in today.”

Money raised through international bond markets would be invested in infrastructure projects, as the SNP seeks to improve Scottish public services and build a green economy, Bloomberg reported.

The proposed debt sale would take place before the current Scottish parliament’s term ends in 2026, subject to due diligence and appropriate market testing, according to Mr Yousaf.

The SNP leader did not specify how much the devolved government is seeking to raise.

The move is hoped to demonstrate Scotland's credibility on the global stage as his party seeks independence - Peter Summers/Getty Images

04:06 PM BST

Biden's latest ban on AI chips will not have 'meaningful impact' on upcoming results, says Nvidia

Nvidia’s share price has tumbled after the Biden administration announced plans to toughen controls of AI chips to China amid security fears.

Nvidia, which is worth more than $1 trillion (£820bn) and one of the world’s most valuable companies, is among the chipmakers which will be affected by Joe Biden’s new regulations.

Nvidia’s A800 and H800 chips will be captured by the restrictions, which have been widened to restrict a broader range of advanced chips and chipmaking tools.

However, the company said that it does not expect “a near-term meaningful impact on our financial results” as a result of the tighter rules.

Nvidia’s share price is down 4.3pc to $440.96.

03:47 PM BST

Joe Biden toughens export controls of AI chips to China amid security fears

Joe Biden is planning to tighten controls on Nvidia artificial intelligence chips being exported to China amid fears the technology could be put to military use.

According to Gina Raimondo, US commerce department secretary, the latest restrictions seek to limit China’s access to “advanced semiconductors that could fuel breakthroughs in artificial intelligence and sophisticated computers that are critical to (Chinese) military applications”.

The new measures aim to hamper China’s military development by closing loopholes in regulations issued last October.

The regulations will probably be updated “at least annually,” Ms Raimondo added.

The latest restrictions also widen restrictions on shipments of AI chips and chipmaking tools to more than 40 additional countries which present risks of diverting the technoogy to China, including Iran and Russia.

The new measures aim to hamper China’s military development by closing loopholes in regulations issued last October. - REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

03:09 PM BST

Handing over

I’ll bid you farewell for another day and... drum roll please, leave you in the hands of the returning Adam Mawardi from here.

I’ll leave you with a look at benchmark 10-year US government bonds, where the yield is creeping back toward 16-year highs in the wake of the instability caused by the Middle East conflict.

The 10-year yield is up 13 basis points today to 4.84pc. The 10-year UK gilt yield has risen seven basis points to 4.55pc.

10-year yield very close to the highs from two weeks ago pic.twitter.com/YcRCeeNuLk — Joe Weisenthal (@TheStalwart) October 17, 2023

03:04 PM BST

KPMG announces fresh job cuts amid dealmaking slowdown

KPMG is to axe more than 100 jobs and freeze pay for its deal advisors as Big Four accounting and consulting giants face a sharp slowdown in business.

My colleague Simon Foy has the story:

The firm has launched a fresh round of job cuts in its deal advisory team in the UK, owing to weaker demand triggered by a gloomy economic environment. Mergers and acquisitions involving British businesses are at a 14-year low this year, according to LSEG data. The redundancies in KPMG’s deal advisory team will affect around 110 employees, or 7pc of its 1,700-strong UK deals business, the Financial Times first reported. KPMG previously announced a separate consultation aimed at cutting around 125 positions in its consulting arm. The firm is also set to freeze pay for its deal advisory teams this year in a blow to staff, which are typically given a salary increase most years. Britain’s consultants went on a hiring spree after enjoying a post-pandemic boom in business. However, they have been forced to retrench as economic uncertainty has hit demand for advisory work. Rivals Deloitte and EY are axing 800 and 150 roles in the UK respectively, while staff at PwC UK have been told to expect smaller pay rises owing to “challenging” market conditions. A rise in inflation and borrowing costs has hit global M&A, while a global economic slowdown has prompted clients to cancel projects and demand lower fees.



A spokesman for KPMG said: “A challenging economic environment has driven a softening in a number of markets, including the deals market. These conditions have impacted demand in certain areas, as some clients have chosen to pause or delay projects.



“We have therefore taken the difficult decision to put forward proposals to reduce our headcount in a small number of areas of our business.”



The latest redundancy consultation at KPMG comes a week after the firm was hit with a record £21m fine for its botched audits at collapsed outsourcer Carillion.



The accounting watchdog said it uncovered “unusually large number of breaches” of audit standards by the firm, which meant that Carillion “was not subject to rigorous, comprehensive, and reliable audits in the three years leading up to its demise”.



Jon Holt, chief executive of KPMG, said he “simply cannot defend the work that we did on Carillion”.

KPMG

02:44 PM BST

Greta Thunburg among 21 arrests at oil demonstration

Police have confirmed they made 15 arrests outside the InterContinental London hotel in Park Lane this afternoon.

They were held under the public order act, with one arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

Officers had already arrested six people this morning for obstruction of the highway.

A statement from the Metropolitan Police said that officers imposed conditions on the protesters under the Public Order Act at 12.32pm.

The statement added:

Officers asked the protesters to move from the road onto the pavement, which would enable them to continue with their demonstration without breaching the conditions. A number of protesters failed to do so and we have now made a further 14 arrests for section 14 of the public order act and a further one for criminal damage. Officers remain on the scene.

02:32 PM BST

Wall Street slumps at the opening bell

Away from the protests briefly, US stock markets fell at the opening bell as Goldman Sachs reported a slump in profits and investors assessed diplomatic efforts to contain the Middle East conflict.

President Joe Biden will visit Israel on Wednesday, after Washington said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had agreed to allow humanitarian aid to reach Gazans.

Kyle Rodda, senior market analyst at Capital.com, said: “Markets fear a ground offensive by Israel could ignite a larger and more complicated regional conflict that risks regional supply chains, energy output, economic growth and financial stability.”

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs’ profit fell in the third quarter as the investment bank was weighed down by a writedown on its GreenSky fintech business and its investments in real estate.

However, Bank of America’s profit rose in the third quarter as it joined rivals in earning more from interest payments by its customers, while investment banking and trading fared better than expected.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened 0.3pc lower at 33,886.97. The broad-based S&P 500 fell 0.7pc to 4,343.02.

Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down 1.1pc to 13,415.29.

02:28 PM BST

Protesters block oil executives from attending conference

Shell chief executive Wael Sawan revealed he will deliver his speech to the annual Energy Intelligence Forum in London remotely as he cannot access the hotel.

Protesters have been successful in disrupting the programme of events at the gathering of oil executives.

The chief executives of trading houses Gunvor and Trafigura missed their appearances at the conference because they were stuck outside the venue, according to Bloomberg News.

The organisers had earlier told anyone attempting to enter the Intercontinental Hotel to wait until more police officers arrived to disperse the protesters.

Police on the scene estimate that 200 to 250 protesters are blocking access to the venue.

Protesters outside the Energy Intelligence Forum meeting - Geoff Pugh

02:12 PM BST

Thunberg stands calmly after being led away

Video footage of her arrest showed Greta Thunberg, wearing a badge with the slogan ‘Oily Money Out,’ standing calmly as two police officers spoke to her. One was seen holding her arm.

She had gathered with campaigners outside the Energy Intelligence Forum taking place at the InterContinental London hotel in Park Lane, where the speakers include net zero minister Graham Stuart.

Mr Stuart has previously said that allowing oil and gas companies to continue drilling the North Sea for resources is necessary for energy security.

Protesters and energy analysts have said any new fossil fuel projects, such as the Rosebank field approved last month, would have no immediate effect on consumer bills and would mostly be sold abroad.

Lauren McDonald, a campaigner against Rosebank, said:

The only reason that they continue to pursue this is for profit, there is no justification for this. So as we head into another round of climate talks, we are demanding that Norway - that wealthy happy country that is powered by green energy at home - we are demanding that Norway stops putting the brakes on other countries’ energy transitions. We are demanding that Norway stops profiteering while others around the world are struggling to pay their bills, struggling to live and struggling to survive in our destabilising climate.

Greta Thunberg stands inside a police van after being led away from the protests outside the InterContinental London Park Lane hotel - HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

01:56 PM BST

Thunberg arrested in protest expected to last three days

Greta Thunberg was led away after taking part in a demonstration which campaigners say will run throughout the three-day meeting of the Energy Intelligence Forum.

Earlier, activists from Greenpeace abseiled down from the roof of the hotel to unfurl a banner reading “make big oil pay”, while a strong wind billowed the message and the protesters against the side of the building.

Ms Thunberg earlier told climate activists:

We cannot let this continue. The elite of the oil and money conference, they have no intention of transition. Their plan is to continue this destructive search of profits. That is why we have to take direct action to stop this and to kick oil money out of politics. We have no other option but to put our bodies outside this conference and to physically disrupt. And we have to do that every time, we have to continue showing them that they are not going to get away with this.

Greta Thunberg is taken away by police officers during the Oily Money Out protest - AP Photo/Kin Cheung

01:40 PM BST

Greta Thunberg arrested outside hotel

Greta Thunberg has been arrested after taking part in a protest outside a London hotel where oil bosses are holding an annual meeting:

NOW: Greta Thunberg Arrested in London During Fossil Fuel Protest pic.twitter.com/vUlSgcQmGM — godfather (@Truthgodfather) October 17, 2023

BREAKING: @GretaThunberg has just been arrested. @fossilfreeLDN climate activists are blocking a London hotel where oil executives are holding a meeting. The protesters have attempted to block access to the InterContinental Hotel on Park Lane #London



Five people have been… pic.twitter.com/K9QtuDAiU1 — Share_Talk ™ (@Share_Talk) October 17, 2023

01:28 PM BST

Goldman Sachs profits slump 33pc

Goldman Sachs saw its profits slump by a third in the three months to September as it made fewer deals amid muted market conditions.

The bank also saw a notable rise in expenses in the third quarter, as it had to write down its investment in lending platform GreenSky as well as its real estate investments.

Goldman made earnings of $2.06bn (£1.69bn), or $5.47 a share, down 33pc from a profit of $3.07bn (£2.52bn), or $8.25 a share, in the same period a year ago.

Analysts had low expectations for Goldman this quarter, with the bank firm announcing earlier this year that it was pulling out of its nascent consumer lending business.

The bank is selling off its GreenSky business, which the bank had to write off this quarter.

Chief executive David Solomon said: “We’re confident that the work we’re doing now provides us a much stronger platform for 2024.”

Goldman Sachs chief executive David Solomon - Patrick T. FALLON/AFP

01:20 PM BST

Hundreds of jobs at risk after electric lorry start-up files for bankruptcy

Hundreds of British jobs are at risk after a Swedish electric truck start-up filed for bankruptcy.

Our senior technology reporter Matthew Field has the details:

Volta Trucks, which had been developing a 16-tonne all-electric vehicle, said it had filed for bankruptcy in Sweden after its main battery supplier collapsed. Its UK division is also applying for administration and has appointed insolvency experts Alvarez & Marsal. The collapse puts roughly 600 British jobs at risk. The majority of Volta’s 850 staff were based in the UK, largely in the Midlands. The company said: “Volta Trucks accomplished a great deal from a standing start in 2019, revolutionising commercial vehicle operations for a sustainable future. “However, like all scale-ups in the EV manufacturing sector, Volta Trucks has faced challenges along the way.”

Read how it is the latest electric vehicle company to run into difficulties.

Volta had been developing a 16-tonne all-electric vehicle

12:30 PM BST

Goldman Sachs chief to stop DJing in public after backlash

Goldman Sachs’ boss has called time on his DJ career as it was confirmed he will no longer play at high-profile events.

Our banking and financial services correspondent Simon Foy has the details:

David Solomon, who has been known for moonlighting as a disk jockey in recent years under the moniker DJ D-Sol, has scaled back his hobby after a barrage of criticism. It comes after Mr Solomon last year played at Lollapalooza, the four-day music festival in Chicago alongside acts such as Metallica, Dua Lipa and Green Day. In a post on his personal Instagram account at the time, Mr Solomon said: “Lolla was full of special moments, but this was the best” in a nod to a performance of his song “Learn To Love Me”. Critics of Mr Solomon’s side gig have argued it is a distraction to his day job leading Wall Street’s most prestigious bank.

See pictures of him in action.

Goldman Sachs boss David Solomon during a DJ set - Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Sports Illustrated

12:07 PM BST

Protesters block access to oil summit in London

Dozens of protesters including Greta Thunberg blocked the road to a hotel hosting a major gathering of oil executives.

The activists held banners and pink umbrellas with eyes painted on at both ends of Hamilton Place, stifling access to the InterContinental Hotel on Park Lane.

They shouted “oily money out” and “cancel the conference”, while others lit yellow and pink smoke flares.

A white fence surrounded the hotel entrance keeping protesters out while police smuggled conference attendees through the crowd of chanting activists and a samba band.

Miss Thunberg said:

We cannot let this continue. The elite of the oil and money conference, they have no intention of transition. Their plan is to continue this destructive search of profits. That is why we have to take direct action to stop this and to kick oil money out of politics.

Protesters unfurled a banner on the side of the InterContinental London Hotel - REUTERS/Toby Melville

Protesters from Fossil Free London were joined by Greta Thunberg as they surrounded the InterContinental London Hotel - Lucy North/PA Wire

The sit-in outside the annual Energy Intelligence Forum in London included umbrellas covered in eyes - Carlos Jasso/Bloomberg

11:50 AM BST

Revolution Bars suffers loss as young customers hit by cost-of-living crisis

Revolution Bars said the late-night hospitality industry is facing “very challenging” times as it swung to a yearly loss and revealed a drop in sales.

The group, which runs Revolution, Revolucion de Cuba and Peach Pubs, said young people were facing a cost-of-living squeeze and visitor numbers were being affected by train strikes.

It told investors its total revenues were up by £11.8m to £152.6m in the year to the end of July compared to the previous year, after taking over Peach Pubs - a chain of 21 gastropubs focussed in UK market towns - last October.

But like-for-like sales, which strips out new venues that were not trading as part of the company a year ago, were down by 8.7pc.

The group said it swung to a statutory pre-tax loss for the year of £22.2m, having made a profit of £2.1m a year ago.

Chief executive Rob Pitcher said there had been a “seismic shift” after the pandemic, with the cost-of-living crisis now being the most significant factor impacting the hospitality sector.

Young people, who are the key demographic for its Revolution bars, have been the most impacted by high inflation, which has reduced the value of their wages, he said.

Revolution Bars lost £22.2m in its latest financial year - Revolution Bars Group plc/PA Wire

11:29 AM BST

Investor morale improves in Germany amid inflation hopes

German investor confidence improved more than expected in October, a key survey showed, thanks to slowing inflation and growing hopes that the European Central Bank has finished raising interest rates.

The ZEW institute’s economic expectations index surged by 10.3 points month-on-month to reach minus 1.1 points, the third consecutive monthly rise.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected a smaller increase, pencilling in a reading of minus seven points. A negative reading means most investors are pessimistic.

ZEW president Achim Wambach said: “It seems that we have passed the lowest point.”.

Although the assessment of Germany’s current economic situation remained bleak, brighter expectations for the months ahead were driven “by the anticipation that inflation rates will decrease further and the fact that now more than three-quarters of respondents anticipate stable short-term interest rates in the eurozone,” he said.

He added: “Negative factors such as the Israel conflict - cited by some respondents as a reason for revising their growth forecasts downward - had only limited impact on the overall more optimistic outlook.”

The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment for Germany rose by 10.3 points from the previous month to -1.1 in October 2023, easily surpassing market expectations of -9.3.https://t.co/2TOP8G26fS pic.twitter.com/DNKPWh0FI0 — TRADING ECONOMICS (@tEconomics) October 17, 2023

11:12 AM BST

Gas prices fall back after Israel shock

Gas prices have eased further from the highs triggered by the conflict in the Middle East and closure of Israel’s Tamar field.

The European benchmark has dropped 1.7pc today to less than €48 per megawatt hour while the UK equivalent has dropped 1.8pc toward 119p per therm.

Prices have dropped by around 15pc from highs reached in the days after Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel which left 1,300 people dead.

It comes despite Finland’s climate minister saying that the sudden damage caused to a gas pipeline and telecoms cable connecting Finland and Estonia earlier this month was caused by an “external force”.

Investigators have said the damage could have been the result of deliberate sabotage.

10:52 AM BST

Wage rises will ease and cool inflation, says Bank of England policymaker

Wage growth will slow down and lead to a further cooling of inflation, according to a Bank of England policymaker.

Swati Dhingra, who has consistently called for an end to interest rate rises, said wage trends, falling producer

prices and “subdued profit growth” will cause inflation to cool.

She told a panel at a Royal Economic Society Summit:

It’s very hard to imagine where further momentum in wage growth is going to come from. We should see some relenting of domestic inflationary pressures.

10:32 AM BST

India aims to put astronaut on the Moon by 2040

India aims to send an astronaut to the Moon by 2040, the government has said, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued instructions to the space department that include plans for a space station by 2035.

India’s space ambitions got a boost when it became the first country to land a spacecraft near the unexplored south pole of the moon in August, just days after a similar Russian mission failed, and the fourth overall to achieve a soft landing.

After that success, India launched a rocket to study the sun and is scheduled to conduct a test later this week as part of its crewed space mission.

A statement said:

Prime minister directed that India should now aim for new and ambitious goals, including setting up ‘Bharatiya Antariksha Station’ (Indian Space Station) by 2035 and sending first Indian to the moon by 2040. To realise this vision, the Department of Space will develop a roadmap for moon exploration.

Modi has also called on scientists to work on missions to Venus and Mars.

The Chandrayaan-3 rover in August as it manoeuvred from the lunar lander to the surface of the Moon - ISRO/AFP via Getty Images

10:15 AM BST

St James’s Place scraps exit fees after pressure from watchdog

St James’s Place briefly jumped to the top of the FTSE 100 after the asset manager announced it would scrap its controversial exit fees following pressure from the financial regulator.

Our senior money reporter James Fitzgerald has the latest:

In a market statement published today, Britain’s biggest wealth manager said it will be removing its early withdrawal charges on all new investment bond and pension business in the second half of 2025. The business also announced it will be capping its initial advice fee to a maximum of 4.5pc with ongoing advice reduced to 0.8pc, and fund charges at 0.52pc. It said the charges overhaul is expected to cost the business between £140m and £160m by the time they are rolled out in two years time. The changes follow the introduction of new consumer rules this summer, which state companies must provide their clients with fair value for money or face action from the city regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Read our guide to Britain’s top wealth managers.

10:00 AM BST

Oil steadies as traders await Middle East developments

Oil prices were flat after dropping more than 1pc on Monday amid reports that Washington is considering easing restrictions on Venezuelan crude to boost global supplies.

Brent, the international benchmark, was little changed just under $90 while US-produced West Texas Intermediate was down fractionally toward $86.

The uncertainty around the conflict in Israel has kept prices on hold.

Ian Lyngen at BMO Capital Markets said: “The price action doesn’t reflect an improvement in investors’ outlook for the Israeli conflict, rather the absence of a significant escalation.”

Stephen Innes at SPI Asset Management added:

The recent risk-off sentiment that had cast a shadow over the markets seems to be easing, partly due to extensive shuttle diplomacy by the White House and other regional actors. Nevertheless, this optimism comes before Israel launches its ground offensive in Gaza, and this development could swiftly sour sentiment once more.

09:33 AM BST

Frasers buys German sports retailer SportScheck

Sports Direct owner Frasers Group has struck a deal to buy one of Germany’s largest sportswear chains in an effort to become the “biggest and the best” partner for Adidas and Nike in Europe.

Retail editor Hannah Boland reports:

Frasers is buying SportScheck, which has 34 shops in cities across Germany. Frasers chief executive Michael Murray said the deal was a “big step in our journey to becoming the number one sports retailer in Europe, the Middle East and Africa”. Historically big sportswear brands across a wide range of shops. However, speaking to the Telegraph earlier this month, Mr Murray said: “Brands are now working with very few partners and they expect you to be global. They want one partner to provide a bigger solution than before.” Mr Murray said major brands such as Adidas and Nike were now only interested in working with the largest partners. He said: “They want to work with the very biggest and the very best. And if you want to continuously be the biggest and the best, you need to think like the biggest and the best, and you need to grow like the brands. “You can’t turn around to brands like Adidas and Nike and say you just want to be in one country. You’ve got to grow like they grow.” Germany is one of the biggest sportswear markets in Europe and around 13 million people visit SportScheck every year. The company had sales of €350m (£304m) last year. Adidas chief Bjørn Gulden welcomed the Frasers takeover on Tuesday, saying: “The acquisition of SportScheck is another big commitment to the sports industry and a natural evolution in their strategy of becoming a global player.” The deal is expected to be completed early next year. It marks the latest in a series of takeovers by Frasers, which also recently added Gieves and Hawkes to its portfolio of businesses. As well as Sports Direct, the company owns brands including House of Fraser and Jack Wills. It has been building up large stakes in Asos, Boohoo, Currys and AO World in recent months. Mr Murray, 34, has been steering the strategy since taking over at the head of the company from his father-in-law Mike Ashley last year. Mr Ashley, 59, remains Frasers’ largest shareholder and is a consultant to the company.

House of Fraser is owned by Mike Ashley's retail group Frasers - Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

09:15 AM BST

House builders rocked as Bellway warns it will make a third fewer homes

House builders are on shaky ground across UK stock markets after Bellway revealed it expects to suffer a 31pc slump in the number of homes it builds next year.

Taylor Wimpey, Barratt Developments, and Berkeley Group are all trading in the red after Bellway said it expects to deliver about 7,500 completions in 2024, compared to 10,945 this year.

It also cut its expectations for its overall average selling price by 4.9pc to around £295,000.

Bellway said revenues fell 3.7pc to £3.4bn in 2023, while underlying pre-tax profits fell 18.1pc to £532.6m.

Its shares slumped as much as 4.2pc in early trading, extending a decline of more than 10pc in the past six months. The house building sector has slumped as much as 1.7pc today.

Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investor, said:

Since the peak in May, shares have been under pressure weighed down by falling house prices, build cost inflation pressures, and weak demand for properties amid the ‘higher for longer’ interest rate environment that has made mortgages considerably less affordable. Offsetting this to some extent is the chronic shortage of housing supply in the UK which is stemming an even steeper slide in house prices.

Bellway has become the latest major house builder to warn it will build far fewer homes next year as high borrowing costs weigh on the property market.

House build shares fell across the board after Bellway said it expects to build 31pc fewer homes next year. It expects to deliver about 7,500 completions in 2024, compared to 10,945 this year.

Bellway also cut its expectations for its overall average selling price by 4.9pc to around £295,000.

Group chief executive Jason Honeyman said: “The stubborn inflationary environment and resulting increase in mortgage interest rates over the last year continues to impact affordability and customer demand.”

Bellway’s shares slumped as much as 4.2pc in early trading, extending a decline of more than 10pc in the past six months.

The FTSE house builders index slumped as much as 1.7pc in early trading on Tuesday.

Bellway is the latest in a series of house builders to warn they will build fewer houses next year. Taylor Wimpey has said it could build up to 5,000 fewer homes in 2024 and Barratt has said it will build 3,000 fewer.

Developers have slashed building plans as surging mortgage rates knock buyer confidence and spending power. Recent figures from Halifax show house prices fell by 4.7pc in the year to September as high borrowing costs take the heat out of the market.

A lack of new housing supply is likely to be supportive of prices next year, particularly as interest rates begin to come down.

Bellway said revenues fell 3.7pc to £3.4bn in the 12 months to the end of July, while underlying pre-tax profits fell 18.1pc to £532.6m.

The company said it was a “resilient” performance, but added it is a “changing market”.

Mr Honeyman said: “While current trading is challenging, we have been encouraged by the more recent fall in UK consumer price inflation. “If this trend continues, there are grounds for cautious optimism that this could lead to a moderation in mortgage interest rates and an improvement in customer demand.”

09:01 AM BST

Pound falls as wage growth slows

The pound has fallen against the dollar after figures showed that wage growth is slowing in the UK.

Sterling has slumped 0.3pc to below $1.22 as average earnings - both including and excluding bonuses - eased in the three months to August.

It comes as wage tracker data from jobs website Indeed indicated growth of advertised pay for new hires eased in September on both the single-month and three-monthly measures.

Senior economist Jack Kennedy said:

Wage growth remains a crucial metric for the Bank of England in assessing the persistence of domestically-generated inflation and hence prospects for interest rates. While the strength of wage growth means policymakers need to remain vigilant, more recent data from the Indeed Wage Tracker offers them hope that pay pressures may be starting to cool.

08:33 AM BST

Engine-maker Rolls-Royce helps boost FTSE 100

UK shares have moved higher as the announcement of up to 2,500 job cuts at Rolls-Royce boosted shares in the aerospace sector.

The FTSE 100 index has gained 0.2pc while the mid-cap FTSE 250 has risen 0.3pc.

Engineering company Rolls-Royce said it would cut 2,000 to 2,500 roles across its global business as part of a cost-cutting drive, sending shares up 2.2pc.

It helped sent the broader aerospace and defence sector up 1.3pc today. The sector has gained 7.9pc since the outbreak of the conflict in the Middle East.

Industrial metal miners were down 0.6pc, as the US dollar and Treasury yields firmed ahead of economic data and Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell’s speech this week.

Shares of gambling company 888 have gained 1pc after earlier falling 1.5pc on news that the Government is considering a new levy on online gambling companies of up to 1pc to fund research, prevention and treatment of gambling addiction.

Bellway tumbled as much as 3.3pc after the homebuilder reported a slump in its annual profit and warned to build 31pc fewer homes in 2024, as high mortgage rates took a toll on demand. The homebuilders index was down 1.2pc.

08:20 AM BST

Bank of England has 'more reason to pause interest rate increases'

As wage growth slowed down, Emma Mogford, fund manager at Premier Miton, said:

With the number of employees on payroll falling and wage inflation below expectations, this gives the Bank of England more reason to pause its interest rate increases.

If we are at peak rates, then a more stable outlook for interest rates could help the economy and stock market.”

08:05 AM BST

UK markets mixed at open

The FTSE 100 was down slightly after the open amid the ongoing turmoil in the Middle East.

The UK’s blue chip index has fallen 0.1pc to 7,626.60 while the domestically-focused FTSE 250 gained 0.3pc to 17,497.84 as official data showed wage rises cooling.

08:03 AM BST

Slowing wage growth eases pressure on Bank of England

Wages increased at a slower pace than expected, official figures show, easing pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates again before the year is over.

Pay including bonuses increased by 8.1pc in the three months to August, compared to a record pace of 8.5pc in July, according to the Office for National Statistics. Economists had expected an increase of 8.3pc.

It is the first time the figure has eased from one month to the next since February.

Ashley Webb of Capital Economics said the data showed “cooling labour market conditions appeared to start feeding through into an easing in wage growth in August”.

He added: “That supports our view that interest rates have peaked at 5.25pc. But as we suspect wage growth will fall only slowly, interest rates will probably stay at their peak until late in 2024.”

Emma Mogford, fund manager at Premier Miton, said: “With the number of employees on payroll falling and wage inflation below expectations, this gives the Bank of England more reason to pause its interest rate increases.”

Average regular earnings excluding bonuses increased 7.8pc in the three months to August and lifted 0.7pc after taking inflation into account.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “It’s good news that inflation is falling and real wages are growing, so people have more money in their pockets.

“To keep this progress, we must stick to our plan to halve inflation.”

Labour’s shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “Thirteen years of Conservative economic failure has left working people worse off, with low growth, low pay and high taxes.

“Working people saw pay rise faster under the last Labour government. But, with the Conservatives we have seen a decade of stagnant wage growth.”

07:57 AM BST

Pay will not grow 'meaningfully' until 2025, says PwC

Jake Finney, economist at PwC UK, said the latest pay figures are not expected to change the Bank of England’s next decision on interest rates. He said:

In the underlying data there were more signs that pay growth is softening. The overall pace of increases in pay is slowing. Meanwhile, the alternative pay data based on payroll figures (PAYE) has fallen for two of the past three months. The latest vacancies data also provides even more evidence that the labour market is loosening. Two years of high inflation combined with our long-term productivity challenges have left their mark on living standards. We expect to close the year with real pay lower than where it was in 2006. This is equivalent to seventeen years of lost pay growth. We do not expect pay to grow meaningfully in real terms until at least 2025, once inflation has turned a corner.

07:47 AM BST

Watchdog orders rethink on Heathrow passenger charges

A decision on how much Heathrow Airport can charge airlines must be reconsidered, competition regulator the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said.

In February, aviation regulator the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said the cap on Heathrow’s average charge per passenger must be reduced from £31.57 for 2023 and last year, to £25.43 over the next three years.

But the airport and three airlines - British Airways, Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic - appealed against the CAA’s decision.

Kirstin Baker, who chairs the CMA’s group which assessed the appeals, said:

Having considered these appeals, we found that the CAA’s Heathrow price control struck broadly the right balance between ensuring prices for passengers are not too high and encouraging investors to maintain and improve the airport over time. There are a handful of smaller issues we have ordered the CAA to look at again and it has agreed to do this swiftly.

07:37 AM BST

Good news that real wages are growing, says Hunt

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said:

It’s good news that inflation is falling and real wages are growing, so people have more money in their pockets. To keep this progress, we must stick to our plan to halve inflation.

07:30 AM BST

Public sector pay growth hits record high

Average regular earnings excluding bonuses increased 7.8pc in the three months to August and lifted 0.7pc after taking inflation into account, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Annual average regular pay growth for the public sector was 6.8pc in the three months to August, which is the highest figure since comparable records began in 2001.

For the private sector, this was 8pc and among the largest annual growth rates seen outside of the pandemic.

Annual growth in regular pay (excluding bonuses) was 7.8% in June to August 2023.



This is similar to recent periods and is one of the highest regular annual growth rates since comparable records began in 2001.



➡️ https://t.co/BSaupiBfjJ pic.twitter.com/ivXyy1P0Xp — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) October 17, 2023

07:20 AM BST

Rolls-Royce confirms plans to cut 2,500 jobs

Rolls-Royce has proposed to cut between 2,000 and 2,500 jobs across its global business in the latest stage of a significant transformation plan.

The aerospace engineering specialist said it aims to become a “simpler, more streamlined, organisation” through the process.

The company, which currently employs 42,000 people, said it also plans to remove “duplication” and deliver cost efficiencies through the shake-up.

Chief executive Tufan Erginbilgic said:

We are building a Rolls-Royce that is fit for the future. That means a more streamlined and efficient organisation that will deliver for our customers, partners and shareholders. Our business is full of committed, talented people and I believe these changes will enable them to build greater capability in areas that are key to our long-term success. This is another step on our multi-year transformation journey to build a high performing, competitive, resilient and growing Rolls-Royce.

Here is the Telegraph’s story from overnight.

A Rolls-Royce plant in Dahlewitz near Berlin - REUTERS/Nadja Wohlleben

07:11 AM BST

Good morning

Thanks for joining me. Wage rises slowed down from the record pace they had set in the three months to July, according to official figures.

Pay including bonuses rose by 8.1pc in the three months to August, easing off from the 8.5pc jump in the previous period.

5 things to start your day

1) Israel to boycott Europe’s biggest tech conference after founder accuses country of ‘war crimes’ | Dozens of companies pull out of Lisbon event following a wave of protest from tech bosses

2) Sunak’s stealth tax raid equivalent to extra 6p on income tax, IFS says | Think-tank says the Government is in a ‘fiscal bind’ amid low growth and high debt servicing costs

3) Rolls-Royce to cut 2,500 jobs | Redundancies come amid a wider drive to trim costs

4) King Charles hands start-up right to mine gold and silver in Cornwall | Cornish Tin celebrates ‘significant win’ as region looks to revive mining heritage

5) Too early to declare victory in inflation fight, warns Bank of England | Persistent wage growth could keep interest rates higher for longer

What happened overnight

Asian stocks rose in cautious trading, with investors choosing to focus on corporate earnings prospects and the resilience of the US economy ahead of tensions in the Middle East.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan advanced 0.4pc. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 was up 1pc at 31,988.40 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 0.7pc to 17,763.41.

The Shanghai Composite index gained 0.3pc to 3,081.75. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.5pc to 7,059.00. India’s Sensex advanced 0.5pc and the SET in Thailand rose 0.5pc.

It has been confirmed that US President Joe Biden will visit Israel on Wednesday as the country prepares to escalate an offensive against Hamas militants that has set off a humanitarian crisis in Gaza and raised fears of a broader conflict with Iran.

Iran’s Foreign Minister said Israel would not be allowed to act in Gaza without consequences, warning of “pre-emptive action” by the “resistance front” in the coming hours.

Israel’s shekel weakened beyond four-to-the-dollar for the first time since 2015 on Monday, as it bears some of the brunt of worry and uncertainty about the Gaza situation.

On Monday on Wall Street, the S&P 500 climbed 1.1pc for its best day since the October 7 surprise attack on Israel by Hamas. It closed at 4,373.63. The Dow rose 0.9pc to 33,984.54 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.2pc to 13,567.98.