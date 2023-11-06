Slowing Rates Of Return At Swisscom (VTX:SCMN) Leave Little Room For Excitement

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. In light of that, when we looked at Swisscom (VTX:SCMN) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Swisscom:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = CHF2.4b ÷ (CHF25b - CHF4.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Swisscom has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Telecom industry average of 8.7% it's much better.

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Swisscom compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Swisscom's ROCE Trending?

Over the past five years, Swisscom's ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. So unless we see a substantial change at Swisscom in terms of ROCE and additional investments being made, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger. That probably explains why Swisscom has been paying out 71% of its earnings as dividends to shareholders. These mature businesses typically have reliable earnings and not many places to reinvest them, so the next best option is to put the earnings into shareholders pockets.

In Conclusion...

We can conclude that in regards to Swisscom's returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 37% to shareholders over the last five years. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Swisscom, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

