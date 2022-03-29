Slowing Rates Of Return At Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Leave Little Room For Excitement

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. That's why when we briefly looked at Standex International's (NYSE:SXI) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Standex International:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$94m ÷ (US$971m - US$138m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Thus, Standex International has an ROCE of 11%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 10% generated by the Machinery industry.

In the above chart we have measured Standex International's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Standex International.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Standex International Tell Us?

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. The company has employed 40% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 11%. Since 11% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

The Bottom Line On Standex International's ROCE

The main thing to remember is that Standex International has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. In light of this, the stock has only gained 11% over the last five years for shareholders who have owned the stock in this period. That's why it could be worth your time looking into this stock further to discover if it has more traits of a multi-bagger.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Standex International that we think you should be aware of.

