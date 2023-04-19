Slowing Rates Of Return At Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Leave Little Room For Excitement

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after investigating Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Nomad Foods, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.078 = €421m ÷ (€6.3b - €941m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Nomad Foods has an ROCE of 7.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Food industry average of 10%.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Nomad Foods' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Nomad Foods here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Nomad Foods Tell Us?

In terms of Nomad Foods' historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. The company has consistently earned 7.8% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 38% in that time. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

Our Take On Nomad Foods' ROCE

In conclusion, Nomad Foods has been investing more capital into the business, but returns on that capital haven't increased. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 14% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

Like most companies, Nomad Foods does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

