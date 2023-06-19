Slowing Rates Of Return At Memiontec Holdings (Catalist:TWL) Leave Little Room For Excitement

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Memiontec Holdings (Catalist:TWL) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Memiontec Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = S$3.7m ÷ (S$38m - S$16m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Memiontec Holdings has an ROCE of 17%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Construction industry average of 4.8% it's much better.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Memiontec Holdings' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Memiontec Holdings has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Memiontec Holdings' ROCE Trending?

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 17% and the business has deployed 245% more capital into its operations. 17% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Memiontec Holdings has consistently earned this amount. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

One more thing to note, even though ROCE has remained relatively flat over the last five years, the reduction in current liabilities to 42% of total assets, is good to see from a business owner's perspective. This can eliminate some of the risks inherent in the operations because the business has less outstanding obligations to their suppliers and or short-term creditors than they did previously. We'd like to see this trend continue though because as it stands today, thats still a pretty high level.

Our Take On Memiontec Holdings' ROCE

To sum it up, Memiontec Holdings has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 184% return over the last three years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

One more thing: We've identified 4 warning signs with Memiontec Holdings (at least 3 which are a bit unpleasant) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

