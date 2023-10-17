Slowing Rates Of Return At Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Leave Little Room For Excitement

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. That's why when we briefly looked at Korn Ferry's (NYSE:KFY) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Korn Ferry, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$313m ÷ (US$3.3b - US$656m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

Therefore, Korn Ferry has an ROCE of 12%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Korn Ferry compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Korn Ferry here for free.

What Can We Tell From Korn Ferry's ROCE Trend?

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. The company has employed 60% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 12%. Since 12% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

What We Can Learn From Korn Ferry's ROCE

The main thing to remember is that Korn Ferry has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. And given the stock has only risen 12% over the last five years, we'd suspect the market is beginning to recognize these trends. So because of the trends we're seeing, we'd recommend looking further into this stock to see if it has the makings of a multi-bagger.

Korn Ferry does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Korn Ferry that you might be interested in.

