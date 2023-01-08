Slowing Rates Of Return At HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Leave Little Room For Excitement

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of HEICO (NYSE:HEI) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for HEICO:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$489m ÷ (US$4.1b - US$421m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2022).

Therefore, HEICO has an ROCE of 13%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.1% generated by the Aerospace & Defense industry.

In the above chart we have measured HEICO's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering HEICO here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 13% and the business has deployed 62% more capital into its operations. 13% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that HEICO has consistently earned this amount. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

What We Can Learn From HEICO's ROCE

In the end, HEICO has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 156% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing HEICO that you might find interesting.

