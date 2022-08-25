The slowest and ugliest innings of Zak Crawley's career - but already his most valuable - GETTY IMAGES

It is all about partnerships. It, in this case, being the building of a team’s innings.

Young batsmen around Britain, if they can tear their eyes away from the Hundred, should watch Zak Crawley’s masterclass so far in this second Test. It is a masterclass in not becoming frustrated, in not aiming to be perfectionist, but in leaving the new ball as often as possible, in doing a job for your partner and your team, never mind the personal glory. A masterclass in self-abnegation and resolution - and in building a partnership that has turned this match England’s way - even if you have been out of nick all season.

This is the end of August and Crawley has come nowhere near a decent hundred in any form of cricket. His highest innings, but not best, was 84 for Kent against Northamptonshire’s change-bowlers in a championship game drifting to a draw. In 16 innings for Kent he has made 388 runs at an average of 24, embarrassingly out-scored by Jordan Cox, who will likely represent England in some format, and by Daniel Bell-Drummond, and by Ben Compton. The difference is that they have not had the full backing of England’s captain and head coach.

Crawley gets a pat of approval from Bairstow at stumps - GETTY IMAGES

Crawley had scored seven runs by the time Joe Root was England’s third man out, with 43 on the board. Shortly before the close of play on the opening day, when England brought up their 100, Crawley had taken his score no further than eleven - eleven runs out of 100 - but he was still there: the slowest and ugliest innings of his career, but already the most valuable, given how rarely (twice) England have come from 1-0 down to win a three-Test series at home.

England’s fourth-wicket partnership between Crawley and Bairstow has so far added 68 runs, of which Crawley has scored ten, but his contribution has gone way beyond numbers. He has softened the new ball, to the point where it is seaming so much less. On day two, after the initial bursts of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje, and with 28 overs gone already, and no sign of the turn which tempted South Africa to select two spinners, England can bat their way into an insuperable lead.

Story continues

Crawley has provided the platform for Bairstow to hustle and bustle the South African bowlers and play his forthright drives; and there are always the extras that accrue during a partnership, especially when Nortje is making his snorting bouncer soar over the head of his wicketkeeper as well as the batsman. Crawley may have scored only 17, off 77 balls, but 20 extras have been notched while he has been in, adding grist to this partnership’s mill.

Streak of stubborness was already evident

There has been one clue that Crawley has been able to call on inner steel as well as the management’s expressions of faith. This steel has kept him sane this fruitless summer, until now, when England needed someone to stand up after dismissing South Africa for 151 on a lively pitch. Crawley has been holding his slip-catches: his self-confidence has not been eroded, when all about him - outside the dressing-room - have called for him to be rested.

The slip-catching of Rory Burns, excellent at his batting best, fell apart in Australia last winter; Dom Sibley dropped out of the slips as his batting returns dropped too. Crawley has continued to stand at second slip, as upright as a guardsman, even when under fire, as if presenting his chest to the firing squad. He has still been concentrating on the ball in other words, not disappearing into his own inner world of torment, like so many others who have auditioned to be England’s Test openers since the Sirs Andrew Strauss and Alastair Cook, like Mark Stoneman or Keaton Jennings.

Crawley here kept his eyes outside the line of offstump, not the widely coached method, but it worked on a pitch where everyone else had trouble with the tight lines which both pace attacks bowled and of England's 24 leaves on day one, he was responsible for 20. He was not lured into fiddling at pace and bounce outside fourth stump, as Ollie Pope and Joe Root fatally did. (Alex Lees was forced to play at the angled-in ball which then seamed away.)

Some batsmen who have come from Kent have radiated the atmosphere of Canterbury Week, of I Zingari caps and cover-drives; as did Crawley in his innocent youth. He has since come through darker times, and emerged with a streak of the stubbornness that all England opening batsmen must have. Even Sir Geoffrey must have given him a grunt if not nod of approval.