Slow transfer to Australian hospital contributed to death of Iranian refugee on Nauru, coroner finds

Omid Masoumali – the Iranian refugee who set himself on fire on Nauru in protest at his indefinite detention – would almost certainly have survived if he had been better cared for, or transferred more quickly to an Australian hospital, a coroner has found.

It took nearly 30 hours to bring Masoumali, suffering burns to 57% of his body, to Australia, after he doused himself in petrol and self-immolated in protest at his indefinite detention, telling those watching: “I cannot take it any more.”

Ineffectively treated and monitored at Nauru’s hospital, which lacked the equipment or specialist doctors to care for him, he suffered a heart attack before leaving the island and could not be revived.

His coronial inquest heard from a burns specialist there was a 95% chance he would have survived had he been promptly and effectively treated, and had access to a tertiary hospital.

Queensland coroner Terry Ryan said Masoumali’s initial injuries were not life-threatening if properly treated.

“If Omid received appropriate monitoring and ventilation before he was transferred [to Brisbane] … his chances of survival, while not assured, would have been greatly increased.”

Masoumali’s mother, Elham Arouni Hesari, said her son “loved Australia, but the way Australia rejected him and took his life will forever torture me”.

“My son had serious burns and then internal bleeding. Why did they operate on him in a place that did not have adequate medical facilities to deal with his burns?”

In 2014, the Australian government was told in a report there were “deficiencies” in Nauru hospital’s ability to care for critically ill patients, with no blood bank, or working ventilator, or staff trained to use it.

In February 2016, two months before Masoumali’s death, the Australian Border Force’s chief medical officer, Dr John Brayley, alongside other doctors, inspected Nauru’s hospital. A report from the visit stated there was no intensive care unit, and the high-dependence unit was “ill-equipped”.

The Queensland coroner said that beyond the substandard medical facilities and treatment, the indefinite nature of detention within Australia’s offshore processing regime was damaging to refugees’ mental health. Masoumali had been held on Nauru for more than 950 days at the time of his death.

“I consider that his actions were those of someone who had given up hope and felt powerless as a result of his prolonged placement on Nauru.”

Arguing indefinite detention was inherently harmful, the coroner urged the government to provide certainty to those it detained, and more rapidly find settlement solutions for them.

“I consider that there is a need to provide more certainty to refugees to ensure those who are successful in their asylum applications are resettled in third countries expeditiously and that refugees are given some assurance that will be achieved.”

The death of Omid Masoumali was one of the most traumatic episodes during a period of catastrophic mental health for many of those held on the island. Acts of self-harm and suicide attempts were common, and children began to exhibit signs of the rarely seen “resignation syndrome”.

Video of Masoumali’s self-immolation shows him standing in a clearing, soaked in liquid, and shouting to the people around him.

“This is how tired we are,” Masoumali reportedly shouted. “This action will prove how exhausted we are. I cannot take it any more.”

In the footage Omid then uses a lighter to set himself on fire.

Onlookers scream, tackling him to the ground, smothering the flames with sheets and removing his burning and melted clothing. He is conscious.

Later vision shows Masoumali at the hospital pacing up and down screaming with severe burns apparent to his arms, legs, chest and back. Distressed friends can be seen and heard pleading for him to be given assistance.

His fiancee, who can not be named for legal reasons, was held on Nauru with Masoumali. Now living in Australia, she launched legal action against the Australian government for negligence.

She told the Guardian in 2017: “I will forever miss Omid.

“I will miss how he made me feel safe and looking forward to a better future. I wish I could feel that way again.”

The coronial inquest into Masoumali’s death heard from Dr Jason Miller, a Royal Brisbane and Women’s hospital burns specialist, who testified that, based on Masoumali’s age and the extent of his burns, his injuries would have a death rate of 5%-10% under his care.

“At the stage of all my discussions, he was stable,” Miller said. “So, certainly it appeared the burn was very survivable at that point.

But Miller said that surviving severe burns was “fully dependent on the care that he received in a timely fashion”.

“The only chance he had was to have more effective care in an earlier timeframe. Unfortunately, that couldn’t be provided.”

Miller said conditions at the Nauru hospital were “wholly unacceptable from a clinical point of view”.

George Newhouse, principal solicitor with the National Justice Project said Masoumali’s death was evidence of the systemic failures of Australia’s offshore processing regime which, he said, left asylum seekers and refugees languishing for years in indefinite detention.

“The current system is a failure and is intensifying the cruelty, pain and anguish being suffered by men, women and children left on Nauru and in PNG and all those who remain in limbo in Australia.”

Graham Thom, refugee adviser for Amnesty International, said Masoumali’s death was “totally avoidable”, but was the result of years of neglect by the Australian government and an “appalling medical response”.

Human rights advocate, and former Socceroo, Craig Foster, said Masoumali’s death “encapsulates the appalling harm that successive Australian governments have inflicted on thousands of refugees over the past eight and a half years”.

• In Australia, the crisis support service Lifeline is on 13 11 14. In the UK Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123. In the US, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. Other international suicide helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org



