After slow start, UNC football recruiting heats up — 8 commit to 2023 class in 9-day span

North Carolina didn’t panic when its football commitments were slow to announce for the Class of 2023 and it appeared the program may have lost its recruiting momentum from the past three years under coach Mack Brown.

The Tar Heels had just three commitments entering June and six midway through the month. Things picked up dramatically in the last two weeks, including a string of eight commits in nine days, to boost Carolina’s class into the top 25 nationally, based on the latest team ranking from 247Sports.com.

It should be noted that none of the commitments are binding. And in a recruiting landscape that is now heavily influenced by name, image and likeness (NIL) deals that allow players to make money, Brown and UNC coaches are more selective about the players they pursue.

The Heels had a flurry of official visits last month that paid off in landing commitments before the NCAA-mandated dead period in recruiting this month.

A trio of in-state commits the first week of July led by Durham Southern High School’s Jaybron Harvey has helped change the outlook of the class. Harvey, a 6-foot-3, 215-pound defensive end, chose staying close to home in Chapel Hill over playing at South Carolina.

Receivers Christian Hamilton (Harrisburg) and Chris Culliver (Maiden), both considered four-star recruits by 247 Sports, are the first at their position to commit to the class, but may not be the last for a position group that has thinned out on UNC’s roster.

The Heels have offered Paul Billups, a 6-foot-2 receiver from Chesapeake, Virginia Western Branch High. That’s the same school that produced cornerbacks coach Dre Bly, who played at UNC from 1996-98.

Charlotte’s Kevin Concepcion from Chambers High School is also a receiver target considering the Heels.

Carolina’s focus in on needs, which is why of its 14 commitments, there are no running backs. The Heels do have three offensive linemen committed and are looking to add more. The most anticipation may come on the defensive line.

The Heels await decisions from defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett, from Greensboro Grimsley High School, where current freshman defensive tackle Travis Shaw also played; defensive tackle Daevin Hobbs, from Concord; and Rico Walker, a defensive end from Hickory.

Committed to UNC’s 2023 class

Chris Culliver, WR 6-3, 174 Maiden, N.C.

DJ Geth, OL 6-4, 300 Roebuck, S.C.

Jaybron Harvey, DE 6-3, 215 Durham (Southern)

Robert Grigsby, OL 6-5, 310 Kennesaw, Ga.

Christian Hamilton, WR 6-0, 175 Maiden, N.C.

Tyler Thompson, DE 6-5, 205 Cary (Panther Creek)

Zachary Tobe, S 6-1, 175 Ocoee, Fla.

Tre Miller, CB 5-9, 165 Edmond, Okla.

Julien Randolph, TE 6-5, 210 Ashburn, Va.

Kaleb Cost, CB 5-11, 180 Tyrone, Ga.

Caleb LaVallee, LB 6-1, 215 Mableton, Ga.

Joel Starlings, DL 6-5, 310 Richmond, Va.

Nolan McConnell, OT 6-6, 280 Stafford, Va.

Ted Hudson, QB 6-3, 220 Cornelius, N.C.

Key targets for Tar Heels

DT 6-4 262 Daevin Hobbs Concord

DT Jamaal Jarrett Greensboro

DE/LB Rico Walker Hickory

LB Kaveion Keys Richmond Va.

WR Paul Billups Chesapeake, Va.