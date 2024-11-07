Slow start sealed Robins' fate - analysis

Mark Robins took Coventry to Wembley in each of the past two seasons [Getty Images]

Am I gutted? Of course. Am I surprised? Not in the least. Football doesn't respect a manager's history or reputation, but you could argue Mark Robins was a special case.

Yes, he left once, under a cloud. But, since his return in March 2017, he's pulled the club back from the brink.

Winning the EFL Trophy within weeks of his return, instantly endeared him to Sky Blues fans again.

An immediate return from League Two, after another memorable Wembley trip, cemented that relationship still further.

Then we saw the League One title secured during Covid, were a missed penalty kick away from the Premier League, and most gut-wrenchingly of all, a toenail killed the greatest FA Cup comeback ever.

Championship form tailed off, completely understandably, after the physical and mental exertions of that semi-final.

Then a very aggressive summer marketing campaign 'Think Big, Aim High' fuelled expectations of a promotion push, but a slow start, for the third season running, sealed Robins' fate.

My perception is the back-to-back wins over Luton and Middlesbrough came as a huge inconvenience to owner/chairman Doug King; particularly the supporters' response to Robins personally, in the face of going 2-0 down in the first of those.

His, and his players', in-game management, has been scrutinised in recent weeks, although he'd appeared to have bought himself a little more time.

Now King has made the decision to dispense with the man many fans regard as the modern-day Jimmy Hill, his next one could define the City's destiny for years to come.