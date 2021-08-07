Slow-moving severe storm threat includes flood risk in southern Ontario

The weekend could get off to a rather stormy start in southern Ontario. Hot and muggy conditions, along with a cold front, could trigger severe thunderstorms across the region Saturday. Because of the amount of moisture in the atmosphere and the potential for storms to be slow-moving, torrential rainfall will be the main threat with the storms, so localized flooding is a possibility. Sunday will see the chance for storms subside somewhat. Beyond the weekend, next week could feature the hottest days of the summer so far, with multiple communities feeling close to 40 for several days. A closer look, below.

SATURDAY: SEVERE STORM POTENTIAL ACROSS SOUTHERN ONTARIO

A rather sluggish cold front that snailed its way through northern Ontario is finally trekking into southern Ontario Saturday. As it swings through, it is anticipated to generate showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours.

Some of the storms may reach severe criteria, with widespread areas seeing the risk of potent storms developing -- stretching from Windsor to Ottawa, and cottage country, as well. With abundant moisture available for the storms to tap into, torrential rainfall will be the main hazard, in addition to strong wind gusts and small hail.

eastrisksat

With high PWAT (precipitable water in the atmosphere) and weak shear, these conditions will be ideal for slow-moving storms to initiate. These could bring localized flooding, too.

The storms are expected to diminish by the overnight hours. Once they move out, fog is expected to move in.

Temperature-wise, daytime highs and feels-like values will be similar to Friday, though the extreme southwest will be slightly cooler.

A secondary system, a warm front, will move into Lake Superior Saturday evening with showers, and could reach the Georgian Bay by Sunday morning with precipitation.

SUNDAY: STORM RISK SUBSIDES, TEMPERATURES CONTINUE THEIR SURGE

Sunday will see the threat for thunderstorms surface again, but at present time, any that do develop in the afternoon are expected to remain below severe criteria. The main threats will be heavy downpours -- with high PWAT in place -- gusty winds, and some small hail.

eastrisksun

The heat and muggy conditions will continue. Parts of the extreme southwest will top 30°C, but the rest of the region won't be far behind with daytime highs approaching the 30-degree mark.

Humidity will continue to be a factor, however, so most places will be feeling well into the 30s, nearly 40 in the southwest and far eastern Ontario.

day2

LOOK AHEAD: MORE SHOWERS, COULD BE HOTTEST WEEK OF THE SUMMER

All this building humidity will gradually boost the region's PWAT, meaning any showers that do spring up will be heavier and longer-lived.

Monday and Tuesday look particularly likely to be a rainy one for many people, particularly from the afternoon into the evening.

PWAT ON (Aug. 6)

Meanwhile, the heat and humidity will continue to build to uncomfortable and even dangerous levels through the week.

In fact, next week should be the hottest week of the summer across southern Ontario and Quebec. Temperatures will remain locked into the upper 20s and lower 30s, with a humidex in the high-30s and low-40s for much of the week. It will be very humid.

The culprit will be a ridge of high-pressure parked by the southeastern U.S. In atmospheric terms, it will have the effect of ushering warmer southwesterly winds up into southern Ontario for several days.

ON Tuesday heat

When planning for next week, people should expect to have to limit outdoor activities and make active preparations to keep cool.

Thumbnail courtesy of Robert V., taken in Tecumseh, Ont.

