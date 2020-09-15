Slow-moving Hurricane Sally to dump heavy rains and bring 'historic flooding' to Gulf Coast

KILN, Miss. — Hurricane Sally is inching closer to the Gulf Coast as the slow-moving storm is expected to bring heavy rains and "historic flooding" from southeastern Louisiana to Florida's Panhandle, forecasters say.

Sally, which ramped up to a Category 2 storm on Monday but has since weakened slightly to Category 1, is forecast to make landfall later Tuesday or early Wednesday.

While forecasters say it's still too early to determine exactly where Sally will come ashore, its dangers will be felt for miles with hurricane warnings in effect from east of the mouth of the Pearl River along the Louisiana-Mississippi border to Navarre, Florida.

“This is going to be historic flooding along with the historic rainfall,” Stacy Stewart, a senior specialist with the National Hurricane Center, said Tuesday. “If people live near rivers, small streams and creeks, they need to evacuate and go somewhere else.”

Sally, crawling at 2 mph early Tuesday, was about 60 miles east-southeast of the Mississippi River with winds whipping up to 85 mph. The Hurricane Center said the storm's center will move near the coast of southeastern Louisiana later Tuesday before coming ashore then moving northeast later this week.

Forecasters say Sally could bring 10 to 20 inches of rain from the Florida Panhandle to southeast Mississippi, with some isolated pockets of rain up to 30 inches.

"Historic flooding is possible with extreme life-threatening flash flooding likely through Wednesday. In addition, this rainfall will lead to widespread moderate to major flooding on area rivers," the Hurricane Center said.

President Donald Trump issued emergency declarations for parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama on Monday. "Be ready and listen to State and Local Leaders!" Trump tweeted.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties, along the western part of the Panhandle, which already was being pummeled with rain from Sally's outer bands.

In Alabama, Gov. Kay Ivey also issued a state of an emergency closing Alabama's beaches. Dauphin Island already was flooding as Sally approached, according to the Weather Channel.

In Mississippi, Hurricane Katrina was on the minds of some residents.

Sabrina Young of Bay St. Louis was at the Kiln shelter Monday. It was the first of several to open around the region as evacuations of low-lying areas began.

“(The people will) be coming but it will be too late," she said. "They’ll have the bare necessities. I did that with Katrina — the clothes on our backs and that was it. I don’t want to be in that situation again.”

Others appeared unsure what to do and planned to ride out the storm at home. Kenneth Belcher of Ocean Springs said he's worried about the storm, but has little choice other than to stay at his apartment.

"They say it's going to be a bad one," Belcher said. "They said 15, 20, 30 inches are going to fall. We got lucky with (Hurricane) Laura, but this one looks like it's coming to us."

Others were ready to experience their first hurricane. In Biloxi, Desiree Healey of Douglasville, Georgia, was walking her cat, Quasar, on the beach as winds and waves grew Monday afternoon.

