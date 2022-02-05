‘Slow Horses’ Starring Gary Oldman & ‘Roar’ Anthology Series Get Premiere Dates On Apple TV+

Denise Petski
·2 min read

Apple TV+ has set premiere dates for its upcoming espionage series Slow Horses, starring Oscar winner Gary Oldman, and female-driven anthology series Roar, starring Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Merritt Wever and Alison Brie. The dates were revealed Friday, along with some first-look images, as part of Apple TV+’s TCA presentation.

The six-episode spy drama series Slow Horses, See-Saw Films’ adaptation of Mick Herron’s espionage novels, will premiere worldwide on Friday, April 1 with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday.

Slow Horses follows a team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 – Slough House. Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but irascible leader of the spies who end up in Slough House due to their career ending mistakes. Kristin Scott Thomas, Jonathan Pryce, Jack Lowden and Olivia Cooke also star.

The series is produced for Apple by See-Saw Films and adapted for television by Will Smith (Veep). Graham Yost executive produces alongside Smith. Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Gail Mutrux and Douglas Urbanski also serve as executive producers on the series. James Hawes directs all six episodes and executive produces.

The anthology series Roar, based on Cecelia Ahern’s book of short stories from GLOW creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, will debut globally with all eight episodes on Friday, April 15.

The all-star cast includes Kidman, Erivo, Issa Rae, Wever, Brie, Betty Gilpin, Meera Syal, Fivel Stewart and Kara Hayward.

In addition to starring, Kidman executive produces alongside Per Saari and their Emmy-wining Blossom Films. Emmy-winning producer Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Allie Goss executive produce on behalf of Made Up Stories. Creators Flahive and Mensch serve as executive producers and co-showrunners. Ahern executive produces through Greenlight Go and Theresa Park executive produces for her Per Capita Productions. Roar is produced for Apple by Endeavor Content.

