‘Slow Horses’ and ‘Mosquito Coast’ Season 2 Premiere Dates Set for This Fall at Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is rolling out new seasons of four of the streamer’s popular series before the end of the year.

“The Mosquito Coast” Season 2 will begin rolling out on Nov. 4 with the first episode. New episodes will premiere weekly through Jan. 6. The series is based on Paul Theroux’s best-selling novel and starring Justin Theroux, Melissa George, Logan Polish, and Gabriel Bateman.

In Season 2, after barely escaping Mexico with their lives, the Foxes venture deep into the Guatemalan jungle to meet up with an old friend and her community of refugees. This new refuge creates trouble for the Foxes though when they become entangled in a conflict between the scions of a local drug lord. At odds about whether to settle down or keep moving, Allie and Margot pursue different paths to secure their family’s future.

“Slow Horses” Season 2 will debut about a month later on Dec. 2. The season will premiere with two episodes followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday through Dec. 30.

According to the streamer’s description, Season 2 of the spy thriller series finds long-buried Cold War secrets emerge which threaten to bring carnage to the streets of London. When a liaison with Russian villains takes a fatal turn, our hapless heroes must overcome their individual failings and raise their spy game in a race to prevent a catastrophic incident.

Meanwhile, “Mythic Quest” Season 3 drops on Nov. 11, with two episodes expected to be released that Friday. One new episode will premiere every Friday thereafter until Jan. 6.

In Season 3, as Ian and Poppy navigate the gaming world and their partnership at the newly formed GrimPop Studios, Dana is forced to play mediator to her bosses’ incessant bickering. Back at Mythic Quest, David settles into his new role as the boss where he truly finds himself in charge for the first time with Jo returning as his assistant — more loyal and militant than ever; and Carol attempts to figure out where she fits in after a new promotion. At Berkeley, Rachel struggles to balance her morals with capitalism, while a post-prison Brad tries to return to society as a reformed man.

Season 2 of “Little America” is set to premiere on Dec. 9, when all eight episodes will be available at once. Inspired by the true stories featured in Vox Media Studios’ Epic Magazine, “Little America” takes a look at the inspiring and surprising stories of immigrants in America.

The second season of the series will explore eight incredible stories inspired by real people from around the world, including a Belizian woman (Stacy Rose) who works for a Hasidic family in New York, a Korean man (Ki Hong Lee) who makes hats for the Black church community in 1980s Detroit, and the story of a 40-something Japanese woman in Columbus, Ohio (Shiori Ideta) whose dream is to assemble an all-women’s baseball league to fulfill her lifelong passion for the sport.

