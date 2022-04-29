‘Slow Horses’ Finale Postmortem: Director Breaks Down That Shocking Backstory Reveal

Sharon Knolle
·5 min read

Apple TV+’s British spy thriller “Slow Horses” dropped it’s Season 1 finale on Friday and it was a nail-biter.

(Spoiler alert: This article contains plot details from the finale.)

In the finale episode of Season 1, agents from Slough House tried to outmaneuver Diana Taverner’s (Kristin Scott Thomas) “dogs,” and a crazed kidnapper to save the day, but not everything was tied up in a neat package by the end.

In a new interview, director James Hawes addressed the shocking secret Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman) has been keeping about his involvement in the death of former colleague Charles Partner (James Faulkner) and much more.

TheWrap: Let’s talk about that bombshell revelation about Jackson Lamb.

James Hawes: There was a huge discussion about how we toned the backstory. There’s all sorts of character baggage there; there’s all sorts of darkness and secrets. What we love about that is the promise of more things to come. You spend six hours and you think you’re getting to know these characters. And it just feels so true to the genre that you’ve then got secrets within secrets and truth-telling that isn’t the truth.

The biggest challenge for that was really calibrating it through the season, deciding where and when we leaked out those little tidbits and from whose point of view. Was this something Standish remembered or was this something Jackson Lamb remembered? If you were to look at it now, you would see that mainly we give the flashbacks to Catherine Standish, until the finale, and then it’s handed over to Jackson and you find this very dark moment. It was more about the conceptualizing that then execution that made that the challenge.

And now we’ll see that play out in a second season, which I don’t think a lot of people knew was happening until we heard it had already been shot.

The plan always was to do 12 episodes, two blocks of six and six back-to-back. I wasn’t the director on the second six. That really would have been a stretch. Those six are in post now. There is talk of more to come, because it seems it’s being very well received.

We see that most of the cast will be back in the Season 2 trailer at the end of the finale. What about Olivia Cooke’s character, Sid?

I can’t possibly tell you that. I’m giving you a hint that there might be some secrets in there. Anybody that’s read all the novels will know that there is a discussion to be had. I could possibly say that you are surprised again in some way about several characters.

How hard was it to juggle the tension of the series — the question of whether the kidnappers will actually behead Hassan — and the humor?

That was the thing that scared me most at the beginning and [we knew] we had to get this right. This is not just another spy show, it’s an evolution of a very British genre. What makes it special is the way real jeopardy — I mean, the guns are loaded, people bleed —  sits right next to jokes about flatulence and bad choice of curry. That was a challenge and it literally was scene by scene, how did we navigate that? How many fart jokes are too many fart jokes? It’s about keeping the humor dark and about keeping the humor honest to character, rather than imposing it from some contrived situation.

One of the funniest scenes in the finale was Jackson singing along to The Proclaimers’ ‘I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles),’ which isn’t in the book.

There are a lot of inventions there that were never on the page. I think that’s the combination of the writers’ room with [the novel’s author] Mick Herron being part of that team in the early part of that process. He was there very much as the oracle and also the guardian of the characters. So he was able to say, ‘Yes, I can completely believe that Roddy Ho would do that, or no, there’s just no way that River Cartwright would go that far.’ When someone says to me an adaptation isn’t true to the book or whatever, I don’t necessarily take that as a criticism. It’s a different form. On this occasion, people have said, ‘It’s so true to the book.’

Min is also hilarious, largely because he’s such a terrible spy.

Dustin [Demri-Burns] did a fantastic job of being hugely empathetic, but such a failure. He’s just so wonderfully, deliciously inept. And yet stupidly brave at times. He does go for it, like the moment when he and Louisa (Rosalind Eleazar) are stalking around the office because they know somebody’s in there, there’s a bit of guts involved in that. I’m really, really pleased that people’s response has been to be entertained and yet kept tense. That was the mission we had and we seem to have roughly achieved it.

Would you want to return as a director if there’s a third season?

Probably not. Six hours of TV back-to-back is a big ask of the stamina of any director. The joy I have is in the world-building and setting it all up. That’s such a thrill. Would I come back, yes? Gary has started talking about a Christmas special. I don’t know what that looks like, but if it’s there, I’m in. I loved the gang. It was a fabulous world that I enjoyed being in. But part of the fun is moving on rather than going back.

Are you getting a producer credit on the second half?

No, I’m not and clearly that’s wrong. (Laughs) No, I’ve just done the first six and I think that speaks to the way [production company] See-Saw likes to work with their directors. They give them almost feature film status within the project to come in and be the key creative during the production period, so I guess they don’t really need last season’s director in any form. And that’s fine.

But you’ve set the world in motion.

Yes, I’m very pleased. And that’s what Gary would say, “We’ve built the kitchen, now everyone can come in and play with the ingredients and cook it slightly different.”

The full season of “Slow Horses” is streaming now on Apple TV+.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Ovechkin injured as NHL enters final week of regular season

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin was injured, and the Washington Capitals missed a major opportunity to move up in the standings by blowing a lead and losing 4-3 in a shootout to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ovechkin crashed hard into the boards early in the third period after tripping on the stick of Toronto's goalie and was ruled out with what the team called an upper-body injury. The Capitals coughed up a two-goal lead they build not long after Ovechkin left the game in obvious pain. They left wit

  • Thad Young says Raptors are ‘feeding off the energy’ of their tenacious defense

    Following a massive Game 5 win over the Sixers on Monday, Raptors forward Thaddeus Young credited the team’s game-planning, pace, ball distribution and defensive execution, among other things, for pulling Toronto back into the series. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • It's only one win, but it's hard not to feel good about this Raptors team now

    All the reasons to be optimistic about the Raptors going forward were on full display in Toronto's Game 4 win.

  • Rowing club helps rescue kayaker from Ottawa River

    A kayaker was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition after a high-stakes rescue Sunday morning on the Ottawa River. In a press release, Ottawa Fire Services said a call came in at 10:36 a.m. about a kayaker in distress floating near the Alexandra Bridge. "We don't know what happened, but all we know is that they were holding on to the side of their kayak and kind of kicking to try and gain ground," said fire department spokesperson Nicholas DeFazio. The Ottawa River can be notorious f

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — Thirty-seven years after Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, his name was once again chanted by fans before the team took to the ice tonight. The team played tribute to the great, who died Friday at 70, with a ceremony before a game against Boston. A video of Lafleur's goals and of him lifting the Stanley Cup, which he won five times with the Habs, played at the Bell Centre before fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes. On the boards, the usu

  • Jon Rahm part of six-way tie for the lead in Mexico Open

    PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico (AP) — Jon Rahm is the biggest star in the Mexico Open and he lived up to his billing Thursday, chipping in for birdie and making a late eagle putt for a 7-under 64 and a six-way share of the lead in the first round. Jonathan Byrd, Brendon Todd, Trey Mullinax and Monday qualifier Bryson Nimmer also were at 64 from the morning wave. Nimmer played his final five holes in 5 under, including a bunker shot he holed out for eagle on the par-5 sixth hole. Kurt Kitayama faced the

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — It's been 37 years since Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, but it was his name that fans chanted before the team took to the ice Sunday. For 10 minutes, Habs fans gave Lafleur, who died Friday at age 70, a standing ovation, as cheers of "Guy, Guy, Guy!" mixed with chants of "Ole, Ole, Ole!" and "Go Habs Go!" Twice, the game's announcer began to say something, only to let fans keep cheering. Finally, he asked the fans to be quiet for a moment of silence in honour of L

  • Joe Biden mistakenly refers to NHL commish as Gary 'Batman' at Bolts WH visit

    Lightning star Victor Hedman couldn't keep it together after U.S. President Joe Biden called Gary Bettman "Gary Batman" during Tampa's White House visit.

  • Peña's 2-run homer in 10th leads Astros over Blue Jays 8-7

    HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Jeremy Peña hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to lift the Houston Astros to an 8-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday and avoid a sweep. The Astros snapped a four-game skid and ended Toronto's four-game winning streak. Kyle Tucker was on second as the automatic runner with one out when Peña connected off closer Jordan Romano (1-0) for a drive to center field. Romano had converted 31 save chances in a row. Peña, taking over as the Astros shortstop this season after t

  • Cates, Jones lead Flyers over Penguins

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Noah Cates had two goals and an assist, Martin Jones made 37 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 on Sunday. Morgan Frost added a goal and an assist and Travis Konecny scored an empty-netter for the Flyers, who won their second straight after losing six in a row. Sidney Crosby scored for the Penguins. The Penguins entered in third place in the Metropolitan Division, two points ahead of Washington. Pittsburgh has two games remaining and would play

  • Blankenburg gets 1st NHL goal, Blue Jackets beat Oilers 5-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rookie Nick Blankenburg scored his first NHL goal and added an assist to help the Columbus Blue Jackets beat Edmonton 5-2 on Sunday afternoon, breaking a five-game losing streak and keeping the Oilers from clinching second place in the Pacific Division. “It’s a dream come true, just to score a goal at home against Edmonton to go up 3-2 with 10 minutes left,” Blankenburg said. “That’s very special for me.” Eric Robinson and Jack Roslovic also scored, Oliver Bjorkstrand had a

  • Jets beat Avalanche 4-1, sending them to fourth straight loss

    WINNIPEG — Connor Hellebuyck was glad to see his teammates display the kind of scoring power he knows they're capable of producing. Adam Lowry, Blake Wheeler and Kyle Connor scored in a span of 3:21 in the third period to help the Winnipeg Jets upset the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 Sunday and hand the visitors a season-high fourth straight loss. Nikolaj Ehlers also scored a late third-period goal for the Jets (36-32-11) and Hellebuyck made 30 saves on a night the netminder went into the franchise's r

  • Drake Batherson's two goals lead Senators to 5-4 overtime win vs. Devils

    OTTAWA — Drake Batherson scored his second of the night in overtime to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 5-4 win over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. Tim Stutzle, with a pair of goals, and Thomas Chabot also scored for Ottawa (32-41-7). Brady Tkachuk chipped in three assists, while Anton Forsberg made 37 saves. It was a rough night for Chabot and “D” partner Travis Hamonic as they were on the ice for all four of New Jersey's goals. Nolan Foote had a pair of goals for the Devils (27-44-9), who have

  • Scottie Barnes provides an update on his ankle injury

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes reveals how close his ankle is to 100 percent, what he's learned about the postseason and how often he is carrying a basketball around.

  • Why Guy Lafleur means so much to Montreal

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the impact of Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur after his passing.

  • Russia removed as host of 2023 worlds in men's ice hockey

    ZURICH (AP) — Russia was removed Tuesday as host of the 2023 world championship in men’s ice hockey that was to be played in Vladimir Putin’s home city St. Petersburg. Citing “concern for the safety and well-being of all participating players, officials, media, and fans,” the International Ice Hockey Federation announced the decision after its ruling council met. The latest blow to Russia in its favored winter sports follows one day after its signature annual international figure skating competi

  • Winnipeg's IG Field updates COVID-19 protocols for fans and guests

    WINNIPEG — Fans attending games at Winnipeg's IG Field will no longer have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. The new policy will begin on May 1 and includes spectators attending Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Valour FC games. Valour FC opens its Canadian Premier League season at IG Field on May 1. Other events at IG Field will also observe this new protocol, unless the event has its own procedures in place. The Winnipeg Football Club says all policies and procedures will remain subject to change

  • How the Raptors jumped on 76ers from opening tip

    The Toronto Raptors led for almost the entirety of Game 5 against the 76ers and it started with relentless activity on both ends in the first quarter. Listen to the full recap and preview of Game 6 on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Pereira scores to lead New York City FC over Toronto 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Gabriel Pereira’s goals were pivotal for New York City FC in a 5-4 win against Toronto on Sunday. Pereira scored the game-winning goal in the 75th minute to put NYCFC (3-3-1) ahead 5-2. Four other players scored goals for NYCFC, including Santiago Rodriguez, who scored once, and Keaton Parks, who scored once. Jesus Jimenez scored two goals, Michael Bradley added another one while Deandre Christopher Kerr netted one more for Toronto (3-3-2). NYCFC outshot Toronto 19-6, with 12 sho