Is Slow Fashion the New Luxury?

Fashion, like trouser silhouettes, tends to change course once the pendulum swings too far in one direction. And if fast fashion defined the 2010s, slow fashion may be the marker of the new decade.

For years, the industry has pushed mass production and consumption at a clip so rapid that quick-turn, quick-churn fashion is now falling out of favor and making way for its more measured counterpart. COVID-19 has helped accelerate this redefinition of fashion — both luxury and at other price points — as clothing crafted with sustainability at the fore.

“The pandemic has helped foster a ‘buy less, buy better’ mentality with interest sparking in products with more value and longevity over disposable fast fashion. There has been a greater push on artisan products and items with a focus on craftsmanship, further backing the slow-fashion trend,” said Kayla Marci, market analyst at retail intelligence platform Edited. Creating exclusivity with handmade and made-to-order items is now “the ultimate luxury in the current state of mass production,” she added. “With so many new players trying to break into the market, brands with conscious and ethical products are poised to gain exposure and gel with younger consumers as they have an offer with more substance compared to traditional luxury brands.”

As defined, slow fashion is a movement toward thoughtful design, creation and consumption. It prioritizes product quality and longevity; considers minimizing waste of all kinds and maximizing social impact. It advocates for pumping the brakes on production for the sake of it, which, without an accurate sense of demand, often means more fodder for landfill.

In practice, slow fashion looks like what Agua by Agua Bendita is doing.

The luxury ready-to-wear brand founded in 2018 and produced by women artisans in Colombia, said in August — despite already putting out fewer collections than more mainstream luxury brands at just three a year — that it’s slowing its fashion cycle down even further.

“From this season onward, we will be working at a more organic pace for the sake of our creativity and, most importantly, to reduce our impact on the environment. We believe in creating pieces that can be worn and loved for years because of their timeless design and excellent quality. We want to create less, and create better,” Agua by Agua Bendita posted on its Instagram.

The move would appear bold in a fashion industry long beholden to bottom lines and retail’s constant need for newness, but it’s one the brand believes in and something buyers and shoppers alike will have to come around to. Now Agua will create just two collections a year, dividing them by drops.

“We found that collections were not living in the stores for long before they were on sale, and we didn’t find that sustainable,” Isabella Behrens, one of the brand’s creative directors, told WWD.

The aim is to have more time to create, a notion that has, in some cases, fallen by the wayside in fashion, luxury and otherwise, with a “more-faster” model in its place. And at Agua, the creation process is an intricate one.

Concepts begin as a collaborative effort between the brand’s women-led leadership and a 700-strong collective of women artisans from vulnerable communities within and surrounding Medellin and the greater Antioquia region in Colombia. The artisans, part of Agua Bendita’s AB Hearts initiative, are empowered to turn their generations-old Colombian embroidery and beading techniques into their own small businesses, which means they are able to work from home to take care of their children and the households they are often heads of. Together, Agua and the leading artisans they employ distribute the work among local women. Prints are hand-painted in motifs that nod to Colombia’s culture and history, and pieces — which are largely made from linen and include embroidery or beadwork done by hand — are given to the collective of women that specializes in the type of detail work a design calls for.

Rushing the process of crafting each garment would come at a cost the brand isn’t willing to pay at the expense of its product.

“Our embroideries are quite intricate, our prints are developed internally so it takes a long time, and we found that we were also at a pace that it wasn’t sustainable to keep going and keep creating pieces that people wanted to buy and fall in love with,” said Cloclo Echavarria, the brand’s co-creative director. “We want to create less pieces and have people love them for longer, and we want to work with retailers to have a specific markdown strategy and not have our pieces be marked down at 70 percent off because it doesn’t reflect their value.”

Story continues