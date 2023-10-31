Dom dished dirt so fast even the typist couldn’t keep up

cartoon

The Covid Inquiry has become the trial of Boris Johnson, the evidence provided by the very men who made him.

Most famous is Dominic Mckenzie Cummings, who walked into the room with the swagger of a naughty teen - and removed a creased jacket to reveal a creased shirt underneath (if the inquiry insists he dresses like an adult, this is the best it’ll get).

Hugo Keith, the posh and precious KC, noted that when Cummings served as Boris’s right-hand man, “you called ministers f--k pigs, morons and [a word we can’t publish].” Was that appropriate?

“I was expressing a widespread view.”

And did you have to use such “revolting language” to do so?

“If anything, it understated the position.”

It would not have been out of character for Dom to blow a fat, pink chewing-gum bubble right in Hugo’s face.

‘Nebulous’ role at No 10

Dom’s alter-ego is Lee Cain, a softly-spoken expert in communications who, in keeping with that profession, made no earthly sense (when asked to describe his role within No 10, he replied: “Nebulous”).

Covid, said Cain, “was the wrong crisis for this prime minister’s skill set”.

“Could you use straightforward English?” asked the judge, and Cain found an impenetrable way to say “no”.

Boris, it seems, was called “the trolley”, liable to be misdirected from the lockdown Lee and Dom wanted by any “pop-in” who knocked on his door to drip doubt in his ear.

The chancellor said the markets might “puke” (Dom’s word); the PM kept slipping into “Jaws mode w--k” (Dom again).

The latter referred to Boris’s initial hunch that when your beach is threatened by sharks, it’s best to keep it open - a philosophy Cain and Cummings felt was bolstered by the lockdown sceptic Telegraph.

But if that’s true then, a) our warnings about the impact on the economy and health turned out to be correct and b) Boris ignored us in preference for Cummings, who by mid-March - convinced that only a hard lockdown could prevent the “zombie apocalypse” - was wheeling a whiteboard around No 10 like a lunatic, screaming that there was a shark in every toilet bowl.

The government is “broken”, he told the inquiry; the Cabinet office is a “dumpster fire”.

Dom had so much dirt to dish that Keith - who really didn’t like him - kept asking the boy to “slow down” his expletive laden diatribe because the stenographer couldn’t keep up (“f--- pig” was transcribed as “facility”).

‘I was ruder to men’

Was your language towards a female civil servant misogynistic, asked St Hugo? No, because I was “ruder” to men: indeed after Boris accused him of engaging in an “orgy of narcissism”, Dom applied the ultimate adolescent sanction and blocked him on WhatsApp.

No doubt he also started a rumour in the playground that Boris kissed Gavin Williamson at Matt Hancock’s sleepover.

Is it possible, we began to wonder, if Dom was himself part of the problem?

That concentrating power in his hands deprived the PM of advice that could’ve led us towards a Swedish-style lockdown?

Hugo brought up that famous drive to Barnard Castle to “test his eyesight”, a method few opticians would endorse; Cummings apologised for “how it was handled”, not the act itself.

Sure, Boris has come off badly in the Inquiry: when it was read out that he had (allegedly) said “Covid is nature’s way of dealing with old people”, there were gasps from the old people in the room.

But - as Keith hammered home - Dom was responsible for managing the system he says let us down, and is probably the person most responsible for parking that wobbly trolley in No 10.

When you resigned from government, concluded Keith, did you not leave Britain “in control of a man you described as unfit for office?”

Cummings, finally out of words, nodded.

