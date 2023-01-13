Slow down: Carolina Forest Boulevard has a new speed limit for school zone

A new school zone has been established for St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School on Carolina Forest Boulevard.

The Horry County Government made a social media announcement on Thursday announcing the changes.

The new 35 mph speed zone will be in effect from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., 2:45 to 3:45 p.m., and when bus lights are flashing.

The speed limit on Carolina Forest Boulevard outside of the newly established school zone is 45 mph.

While 25 mph is typical for school zones in South Carolina, the speed limit was determined by a “variety of traffic factors in that area,” a comment made by the government’s social media account said.