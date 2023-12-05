Slow cooker pork, apple and cider pie recipe

A dish that can be cooked in a slow cooker or traditional oven, yielding tender meat in a rich sauce and a buttery, mashed-potato topping that is golden and delicious.

4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 6½ hours (slow cooker); 2 hours (oven)

In the slow cooker

Spoon the potato on to the surface of the pork and apple mixture, making a scalloped pattern with the back of the spoon, if you like. Cook for a further 15 minutes or until warmed through.

Meanwhile, put the potatoes in a large saucepan of cold salted water. Bring to the boil and cook for 12 minutes until tender. Drain and mash with a potato masher. Add the butter and milk and mix well.

Add the cider and let it boil for one to two minutes to evaporate the alcohol. Transfer to the slow cooker, along with the apples, and mix. Season well with salt and pepper, then cook on low for six hours until the pork is tender.

Transfer to the slow cooker. Reduce the heat to medium, add the onion, garlic, sage and fennel and cook for two minutes or until softened.

Heat one tablespoon of the oil in a large frying pan over a high heat and cook the pork for about five minutes or until browned.

Put the cornflour into a bowl and season well with salt and pepper. Coat the pork in the seasoned flour.

In the oven

Preheat the oven to 160C/140C fan/Gas 3.

Put the cornflour into a bowl and season well with salt and pepper. Coat the pork in the seasoned flour.

Heat one tablespoon of the oil in a large frying pan over high heat and cook the pork for about five minutes or until browned. Remove and set aside.

Reduce the heat to medium, add the onion, garlic, sage and fennel and cook for two minutes or until softened.

Return the pork to the pan, pour in the cider and let it boil for one to two minutes to evaporate the alcohol. Transfer to a 2.5 litre baking dish, along with the apples, and mix to combine. Season well with salt and pepper, then cover tightly with foil and bake for one and a half hours until the pork is tender.

Meanwhile, put the potatoes in a large saucepan of cold salted water. Bring to the boil and cook for 12 minutes until tender. Drain and mash with a potato masher. Add the butter and milk and mix well.

Increase the oven temperature to 190C/170C fan/Gas 5. Spoon the potato on to the surface of the pork and apple mixture, making a scalloped pattern with the back of the spoon, if you like. Bake for 15 minutes until warmed through and lightly golden.