Slovenia vs Serbia LIVE! Euro 2024 match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Slovenia vs Serbia LIVE!

It is destination Munich for today’s early kick-off at Euro 2024 as Slovenia take on Serbia in Group C. Both teams made promising starts to the tournament with a draw against Denmark for Matjaz Kek’s men and Serbia producing a valiant second-half performance in a narrow defeat to England.

Three Lions fans will be watching with interest ahead of Tuesday’s group finale against Slovenia, while another strong Serbia display may assuage jitters surrounding the weekend’s game. For both of these teams, it is certainly not the last-chance saloon given the chances of a third-placed side qualifying for the knockouts, which could impact how they approach this afternoon.

Filip Kostic has been ruled out for Serbia ahead of the team news being announced but Dusan Tadic could return to their line-up. Follow all the latest updates from Slovenia vs Serbia LIVE via Standard Sport’s Euro 2024 match blog!

Slovenia vs Serbia updates

Kick-off: 2pm BST | Allianz Arena

How to watch for free: ITV1

Slovenia team news: Likely unchanged

Serbia team news: Tadic could return

Score prediction

How to watch

11:08 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live and free-to-air on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 1pm BST ahead of a 2pm kick-off.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online for free via the ITVX app and website.

Slovenia vs Serbia LIVE!

11:00 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s coverage of Slovenia vs Serbia at Euro 2024!

It’s everybody’s favourite 2pm BST kick-off today as Group C returns to the spotlight.

Munich’s Allianz Arena will host a Slovenia side buoyed by a late draw against Denmark to start their campaign, while Serbia impressed but ultimately lost to England.

Follow along for all the build-up, team news, match action and reaction!