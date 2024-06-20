Slovenia vs Serbia: Euro 2024 prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

Slovenia and Serbia clash as Group C continues at Euro 2024 this afternoon.

A late Erik Janza goal earned Slovenia a valuable point against Denmark on Sunday to raise hopes that they can qualify for the knockout stages.

But a first-ever win at the Euros will be necessary and, with England up in their Group C finale, there is a bit of pressure on this trip to Munich.

Serbia impressed with a strong second-half display against the Three Lions, albeit one which failed to yield any serious chances on goal.

Still yet to reach the knockout rounds of a major tournament since their days as Yugoslavia, the Serbs are the narrow favourites to take all three points here.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Slovenia vs Serbia is scheduled for a 2pm BST kick-off today on Thursday June 20, 2024.

The match will take place at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Serbia were narrowly beaten by England in their Group C opener on Sunday night (REUTERS)

Where to watch Slovenia vs Serbia

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live and free-to-air on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 1pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online for free via the ITVX app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Slovenia vs Serbia team news

Benjamin Verbic could enter the Slovenia XI having been used off the bench against Denmark, following an injury doubt. The impressive Benjamin Sesko will continue to lead their line.

Dusan Tadic was surprisingly left out of the Serbia lineup against England but should return on Thursday to add some more attacking impetus, despite criticising manager Dragan Stojkovic’s decision not to start him on Sunday.

Aleksandar Mitrovic departed after only an hour following a quiet display but should remain in the XI, though Juventus winger Filip Kostic is out with a knee injury. Filip Mladenovic should come in.

Injury absence: Serbia will be without Juventus’ Filip Kostic due to a knee problem (Getty Images)

Slovenia vs Serbia prediction

Neither team looked like potential dark horses for a deep run into the tournament in the opening week.

Both have fairly sturdy defences and talented big men up front, so expect goals but Serbia just have the edge in terms of talent.

Serbia to win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Serbia earned a 4-1 win when the sides met in the 2022 Nations League.

Slovenia wins: 1

Serbia wins: 1

Draws: 2

Slovenia vs Serbia match odds

Slovenia to win: 7/2

Serbia to win: 4/6

Draw: 21/10

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).