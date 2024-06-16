Slovenia vs Denmark: Euro 2024 prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds today

Slovenia and Denmark know a result in their Group C opener today could be essential for their hopes of reaching the Euro 2024 knockout stages.

Much of the focus around the Slovenian national team will no doubt be centred upon the in-demand Benjamin Sesko.

The RB Leipzig forward had interest from Chelsea and Arsenal before opting to stay with his current club with a big performance in Germany, particularly in a group also containing England.

The Danes, meanwhile, were edged out by England in the semi-finals three years ago but went on to struggle at the World Cup in Qatar.

They did, however, also top a qualifying group containing their first opponents in Germany.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Slovenia vs Denmark is scheduled for a 5pm BST kick-off time today, Sunday 16 June, 2024.

The Stuttgart Arena in Stuttgart will host.

Star man: Benjamin Sesko is set to lead the line for Slovenia (Getty Images)

Where to watch Slovenia vs Denmark

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be broadcast on free-to-air coverage on ITV1. Coverage starts at 4.10pm.

Live stream: The ITVX website and app will show a free online live stream.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Slovenia vs Denmark team news

Josip Ilicic has been named in the Slovenia squad for the first time since 2021 after struggling with mental health issues.

There are injury doubts over midfielders Benjamin Verbic and Sandi Lovric plus defenders Peta Stojanovic and Miha Blazic.

Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen and Benfica's Alexander Bah have both recovered from injuries to make the Danish squad.

Simon Kjaer will captain the team but his minutes will be managed.

Slovenia vs Denmark prediction

The Danes look too good to slip up here despite their World Cup struggles.

Denmark to win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Slovenia wins: 0

Draws: 1

Denmark wins: 5

Slovenia vs Denmark latest odds

Slovenia to win: 4/1

Draw: 5/2

Denmark to win: 8/11

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.