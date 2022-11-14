Slovenia elects Melania Trump's former lawyer as first female president

Slovenian President-elect Nataša Pirc Musar. Luka Dakskobler/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Nataša Pirc Musar, a lawyer and one-time attorney for former first lady Melania Trump, was elected Slovenia's first female president on Sunday, Politico and The Associated Press reported.

Musar won the presidency in a runoff election against conservative Anže Logar, the country's former foreign minister. With nearly all of the votes tabulated, Musar led Logar 54 percent to 46 percent, according to Slovenian media reports obtained by AP.

Musar's election highlights the small European nation's rising liberal bloc. Slovenia's center-left coalition also won a victory in parliamentary elections this past April.

"My first task will be to open a dialogue among all Slovenians," Musar said in a victory speech, per AP. "In the democratic election, Slovenians have shown what kind of a country they want."

Logar conceded the race, and said he hoped Musar "will carry out all the promises" of her campaign.

Musar becomes the first woman to be elected president in Slovenia since the country became independent following the breakup of Yugoslavia in 1991. While the role is mostly ceremonial, the president does nominate a number of top officials.

A well-known attorney and human rights advocate in Slovenia, Musar worked on a number of high-profile cases in the country. However, her most prominent client remains Melania Trump, a native of Slovenia, who hired Musar during her husband's presidency.

In 2016, Musar and Trump filed a lawsuit against a Slovenian magazine for suggesting that she had worked as a high-end escort, BBC News reported. The case was settled out of court.

You may also like

7 brutally funny cartoons about the 'red wave' that wasn't

Meet Leanne Fan, America's Top Young Scientist

U.S. extending COVID public health emergency through spring 2023, per official