Slovan Bratislava 0-4 Man City: McAtee scores first City goal in Champions League cruise

(AFP via Getty Images)

James McAtee scored his first goal for Manchester City as they cruised to a 4-0 victory over Slovan Bratislava.

Erling Haaland, Phil Foden and Ilkay Gundogan were also on the scoresheet as City dominated the Slovakian champions.

Pep Guardiola’s side now have four points from six in the new-look Champions League league phase.

City were playing their first ever match in Slovakia and against Bratislava and started brightly.

The home side actually had the first chance of the game after two minutes but Marko Tolic’s shot just dragged past the post.

City then made the breakthrough when Ilkay Gundogan’s strike took a hefty deflection to find the back of the net.

After 15 minutes Phil Foden had doubled their lead after tucking the ball into the net with his left foot following good work from Jeremy Doku.

Foden could have added to his first goal of the season but was wasteful with his chances in the first half.

City kept pushing and found their third just before the break when Erling Haaland rounded the keeper to finish.

Haaland was picked out with a great through ball from Rico Lewis and showed his pace and composure.

In the second half McAtee found the net after being played in by Foden, who finished the night with a goal and an assist.