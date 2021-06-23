Slovakia vs Spain predicted line-ups: Euro 2020 team news ahead of fixture today

Ondrej Duda of Slovakia (Getty Images)

Spain are seeking their first Euro 2020 win and a spot in the last 16 as they take on Slovakia in Seville this evening.

Luis Enrique’s team had been favourites to top the pool, but the Spanish drew with Sweden and Poland in their first two outings, with a penalty miss proving costly in their second match. A win is needed if Spain are to drag themselves into the top two, while a point could see them stay in third or even knocked out in bottom place if Poland beat Sweden.

Slovakia started brightly with a victory over Poland but lost to Sweden last time out. They were the worse of the two sides in both games but have managed to gain three points so far.

Another victory, or a draw coupled with Sweden avoiding defeat, would see them into the round of 16.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 5pm BST in Sevilla.

How can I watch it?

ITV will air the game in the UK, with the ITV Hub platform streaming the match.

What is the team news?

There are no fresh worries for Slovakia boss Stefan Tarkovic. Denis Vavro is still ruled out due to self-isolation after he tested positive for Covid-19 and the injured Ivan Schranz will likely miss out again.

Spain, meanwhile, will be bolstered by the return of experienced midfielder Sergio Busquets from self-isolation. With Manchester City’s Rodri having picked up a booking against Poland, it is likely that he will fall to the bench to make way for the 32-year-old.

Predicted line-ups

Slovakia: Dubravka; Pekarik, Satka, Skriniar, Hubocan; Kucka, Hrosovsky; Koscelnik, Hamsik, Mak; Duda

Spain: Simon; Llorente, Laporte, Torres, Alba; Koke, Busquets, Pedri; Moreno, Morata, Olmo

Odds

Slovakia: 13/1

Draw: 4/1

Spain: 1/5

Prediction

Spain have struggled to create clear-cut chances and to score, but they are still the overwhelming favourites for good reason. Slovakia have not performed well so far and now go up against the most difficult test of the group stage. Unless Spain are yet again their own worst enemy, expect a comfortable victory for the hosts here. Slovakia 0-2 Spain.

