Slovakia vs Spain live stream: How to watch Euro 2020 fixture online and on TV today

Spain will be looking to pick up their first win of Euro 2020 and secure qualification for the next round when they face Slovakia on home turf today.

They had been the favourites to win the group, but Luis Enrique’s side drew with Sweden and Poland in their first two games of the tournament, with a missed penalty in the latter ultimately proving costly.

A win is needed to climb into the top two, while a point may see them remain in third or even crash out at the foot of the table if Poland pick up three points against Sweden.

Slovakia started well with a win against Poland but then lost to Sweden in their last match. They were the worse of the two teams in both games but have managed to record three points so far. Another win, or a draw coupled with Sweden not losing, would see them qualify for the next round.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 5pm BST in Seville.

How can I watch it?

ITV will air the game in the UK, with the ITV Hub platform streaming the match.

What is the team news?

There are no fresh worries for Slovakia boss Stefan Tarkovic. Denis Vavro is still ruled out due to self-isolation after he tested positive for Covid-19 and the injured Ivan Schranz will likely miss out again.

Spain, meanwhile, will be bolstered by the return of experienced midfielder Sergio Busquets from self-isolation. With Manchester City’s Rodri having picked up a booking against Poland, it is likely that he will fall to the bench to make way for the 32-year-old.

Predicted line-ups

Slovakia: Dubravka; Pekarik, Satka, Skriniar, Hubocan; Kucka, Hrosovsky; Koscelnik, Hamsik, Mak; Duda

Spain: Simon; Llorente, Laporte, Torres, Alba; Koke, Busquets, Pedri; Moreno, Morata, Olmo

Odds

Slovakia: 13/1

Draw: 4/1

Spain: 1/5

Prediction

Spain have struggled to create clear-cut chances and to score, but they are still the overwhelming favourites for good reason. Slovakia have not performed well so far and now go up against the most difficult test of the group stage. Unless Spain are yet again their own worst enemy, expect a comfortable victory for the hosts here. Slovakia 0-2 Spain.

