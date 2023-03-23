Slovakia delivers first 4 Soviet-era MiG-29 jets to Ukraine

Associated Press
·2 min read
FILE - Slovak Air Force MiG-29s fly over an airport during an airshow in Malacky, Slovakia, on Aug. 27, 2022. The first four of the 13 Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets that Slovakia decided to give Ukraine has been safely handed over to the Ukrainian air forces, the Slovak Defense Ministry said on Thursday. The ministry said the fighter jets were flown from Slovakia to Ukraine by Ukrainian pilots with the help from the Slovak air forces, Ukrainian personnel and others. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — The first four of 13 Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets that Slovakia decided to give Ukraine have been safely handed over to the Ukrainian air force, the Slovak Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry said the warplanes were flown from Slovakia to Ukraine by Ukrainian pilots with help from the Slovak air force, Ukrainian personnel and others.

“I thank (all) involved for a fantastic professional job,” Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad said.

The ministry said the remaining MiG-29s will be handed over to the Ukrainian side in the coming weeks. It said it will not provide any additional details until they’re safely in Ukraine.

On Friday, the Slovak government approved a plan to give Ukraine its fleet of 13 Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets, becoming the second NATO member to heed the Ukrainian government’s pleas for warplanes to help defend against Russia’s invasion.

Slovakia grounded its MiGs in the summer due to a lack of spare parts and expertise to help maintain them. Fellow NATO members Poland and the Czech Republic stepped in to monitor Slovak air space.

Slovakia previously signed a deal to buy 14 U.S. F-16 Block 70/72 fighter jets, but delivery was pushed back two years with the first aircraft to arrive in early 2024.

The Slovak Defense Ministry said Wednesday the United States has offered Slovakia 12 new military helicopters as compensation for the fighter jets the European country is giving to Ukraine. Under the offer, Slovakia would pay $340 million for the Bell AH-1Z attack choppers in a deal worth about $1 billion. U.S. foreign military financing would cover the other $660 million,

___ Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine-war

Latest Stories

  • Spain's PM Sanchez to go on state visit to China

    Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will visit China next week following a formal invitation by President Xi Jinping, as the Asian country seeks to position itself as a mediator in the ongoing war in Ukraine. The invitation, first reported by newspaper El Pais on Wednesday, was later confirmed by Minister for the Presidency Felix Bolaños in an interview with radio station Cadena Ser.

  • Government ‘acts like Boys From The Blackstuff’s Yosser Hughes over strikes law’

    A former TUC president referred to Alan Bleasdale’s TV drama from the 1980s in a debate about legislation.

  • Canada’s military wary of U.S. request to take on Haiti mission

    WARNING: Story contains graphic images | The U.S. wants Canada’s military to lead a mission to restore order in Haiti, which has been overrun by heavily armed gangs. But there are serious doubts that mission can be accomplished.

  • Russia Wants a Committed Fossil Fuel Relationship. China Has Cold Feet

    If approved, the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline would help Russia permanently reorient its gas industry to the east.

  • Former PM Harper takes jab at Liberals over foreign interference

    Former prime minister Stephen Harper used a keynote speech at a conservative conference in Ottawa on Wednesday evening to take a jab at the Liberal government over its handling of alleged foreign interference. Harper was one of the final speakers at Wednesday's Canada Strong and Free Networking Conference, formerly known as the Manning Networking Conference. The conference is running until Friday. The former prime minister was touting his reforms to political donation rules — specifically when t

  • Ukraine: The Latest podcast - hard truths from Ukrainian frontline troops

    In today's episode of Ukraine: The Latest, we bring you updates from across Ukraine, dispel Russian misinformation on British tank rounds, and interview Kyiv Independent reporter Francis Farrell on his time reporting from the front lines across Ukraine.

  • Trump’s Attorney Ordered to Turn Over Documents to Special Counsel

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump lost a critical court battle to keep legal details secret from the Justice Department about his alleged mishandling of classified information and obstruction of justice after he left the White House.Most Read from BloombergFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsAckman Warns of Accelerated Deposit Outflows After Fed DecisionShort Seller Hindenburg Says ‘Another Big One’ Coming SoonUS Fears a War-Weary World May Embrace China’s Ukraine

  • Russia cannot meet arms delivery commitments because of war, Indian Air Force says

    Russia is unable to deliver vital defence supplies it had committed to India's military because of the war in Ukraine, the Indian Air Force (IAF) says. New Delhi has been worried that Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 could affect military supplies from India's largest source of defence equipment.

  • China's military says US warship illegally entered waters in South China Sea

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's military said on Thursday it had monitored and driven away a U.S. destroyer that illegally entered waters around the Paracel Islands in the South China Sea. In a statement, the military said that the guided-missile destroyer USS Milius intruded into China's territorial waters, undermining peace and stability in the busy waterway. "The theater forces will maintain a high state of alert at all times and take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and security and peace and stability in the South China Sea," said Tian Junli, a spokesman for China's Southern Theatre Command.

  • Former prime minister Stephen Harper says Canada needs a 'Conservative renaissance'

    OTTAWA — Canada needs a “Conservative renaissance,” former prime minister Stephen Harper said Wednesday, but he cautioned that Pierre Poilievre should wait until an election before telling Canadians how he might run the country. Harper delivered a speech that evening to a room of party faithful staged by the Canada Strong and Free Network, formerly called the Manning Centre. His public appearance is a rare one for Harper, who exited political life after losing the 2015 election to Prime Minister

  • Peace plans and pipelines: What came out of the Putin-Xi talks?

    Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping for a two-day summit in Moscow this week. Putin said Chinese proposals could be used as the basis of a peace settlement in Ukraine, but nothing emerged from the meeting to tie his hands militarily. A joint statement from the summit echoed language from China's 12-point paper last month in calling for dialogue, though it did not include the reference in that document to respecting the territorial integrity of all countries.

  • Witnesses Unravel the Chinese Mass Murder Mystery That Could Ruin Putin

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/ReutersEKOK, Cameroon—It was just before 5 a.m. local time when two pickup trucks allegedly carrying mercenaries from the Russian Wagner Group pulled up in front of Zaza and five other men, who were patrolling the areas near the Chimbolo gold mine in the Central African Republic.The vigilantes—who are among hundreds of men drawn from the Chimbolo village to prevent hoodlums and robbers from attacking the buildings and electrical installations

  • Ukrainians are riding tanks captured from an elite Russian unit into battle in Bakhmut, but their new gear may not last long

    Ukrainian mechanics have worked wonders with captured equipment, but long-term use of Russian tanks requires parts from Russian factories.

  • Joe Scarborough Sums Up Donald Trump's State Of Mind With 4 Blunt Words

    The "Morning Joe" anchor called B.S. on a report that the former president is relishing his current legal predicament.

  • Prepare for the disintegration of Putin’s Russia

    From the moment the first bullets were fired in the Ukraine conflict, Western support for Kyiv has been constrained by needless concerns about the impact it might have on Russia.

  • Russia hauls 1950s-era tanks out of storage to join battlefield

    Russia appears to have pulled 1950s-era tanks out of storage in the latest sign of a serious armour shortage in its army.

  • Russia faces an 'exodus' of troops as prisoners recruited to fight in Ukraine start to be pardoned and return home, says UK intel

    Russia's Wagner Group is likely keeping its promise to free prisoners fighting in Ukraine, but will now face shortages of troops, the UK MOD said.

  • Putin’s Mercenary Prigozhin Shifts Focus After Ukraine Setbacks

    (Bloomberg) -- Yevgeny Prigozhin, the powerful founder of mercenary group Wagner, is preparing to scale back his private army’s operations in Ukraine after Russian military chiefs succeeded in cutting key supplies of men and munitions, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsAckman Warns of Accelerated Deposit Outflows After Fed DecisionShort Seller Hindenburg Says ‘Another Big One’ Coming SoonUS Fears a War-Weary Worl

  • Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg defiant after House GOP demands answers over a possible Trump indictment: 'We will not be intimidated'

    Bragg's office has been investigating Donald Trump's role in hush-money payments made to Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.

  • Canada Lawmaker Resigns From Government Over China Charge

    (Bloomberg) -- A Canadian lawmaker has resigned from Justin Trudeau’s governing Liberal Party caucus after a media report alleged he spoke to Chinese diplomats in Toronto in 2021 and advised them not to release two imprisoned Canadians for political reasons.Most Read from BloombergFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsAckman Warns of Accelerated Deposit Outflows After Fed DecisionShort Seller Hindenburg Says ‘Another Big One’ Coming SoonUS Fears a War-Weary World May Embrace C