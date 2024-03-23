Slovakia 0-2 Austria: Christoph Baumgartner scores fastest international goal ever for visitors

Christoph Baumgartner's goal was a second faster than Lukas Podolski's strike for Germany against Ecuador in 2013

Christoph Baumgartner scored after six seconds to record the fastest ever goal in international football as Austria beat Slovakia in Bratislava.

The 24-year-old midfielder skipped past three challenges from the kick-off and fired a low shot past home goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

His effort was a second quicker than Lukas Podolski's strike for Germany against Ecuador in 2013.

Andreas Weimann's late goal confirmed victory for Ralf Rangnick's side.

Austria, who host Turkey in Vienna on Tuesday, have now won four consecutive matches as they build for this summer's Euros in Germany.

And they could hardly have had a better start in the Slovakian capital with the home fans looking on in complete disbelief as RB Leipzig's Baumgartner wheeled away to celebrate with his team-mates.

His goal was also two seconds faster than when Davide Gualtieri stunned England by scoring for San Marino after eight seconds in a World Cup qualifier in 1993 and Christian Benteke's goal for Belgium against Gibraltar in 2017.