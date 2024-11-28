Slot praises Liverpool academy talents for their role in ‘special’ Real Madrid win

Caoimhín Kelleher celebrates with Curtis Jones after saving a penalty. Photograph: Lee Smith/Action Images/Reuters

Arne Slot hailed a statement Liverpool win against the team that have tormented them in the Champions League and said the basis for it came from the club’s academy players. The manager watched Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo score the goals in a 2-0 win against Real Madrid, which moved Liverpool back to the top of the table with a blemish-free record after five games.

It was the goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher, the right-back Conor Bradley and the midfielder Curtis Jones who stood out as Liverpool finally got a result against the 15-time European champions.

Madrid beat Liverpool in the final of the competition in 2018 and 2022 while they knocked them out in the last 16 in 2023 and the quarter‑finals in 2021.

Slot said: “I wouldn’t say it is the same as any other one because you know how special it is to play against a club that won this Champions League so many times and are the reigning champions as well, dominated Europe for the last few years and were a pain in the arse for Liverpool many times as well.”

Bradley dominated his duel with Kylian Mbappé and set up Mac Allister’s goal, although Slot claimed not to be aware he had made the final pass. Kelleher then saved a penalty from Mbappé; Mohamed Salah missed from the spot for Liverpool before Gakpo’s goal. Jones once again oozed composure and invention on the ball.

The only downside for Liverpool was the sight of Bradley limping off with what appeared to be a muscle problem and the centre-half Ibrahima Konaté in obvious discomfort with an unspecified problem after the final whistle.

“Did Conor play the ball to Macca – he was in a strange position, then!” Slot said. “It is nice for him, his family and us but also for the academy. Not only him … Caoimhín and Curtis were outstanding. To have three academy players doing so well is a big compliment for the academy. For Caoimhín, the penalty was a big moment. You see Mbappé behind the ball and I thought what everyone thought – this will probably go in.”

Real’s manager, Carlo Ancelotti said: “It is a fair result, Liverpool deserved to win. For Mbappé it is a difficult moment. We have to support him and give him our love, he will soon be fine.”