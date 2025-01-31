Slot hopeful Salah stays at Liverpool despite Saudi links

Arne Slot has said he wants Mohamed Salah to renew his contract at Liverpool amid interest in the forward from Saudi Arabia.

Salah’s current contract expires in the summer and there has been no public progress on an extension. The 32-year-old leads the Premier League for goals and assists this season but his future at Anfield remains uncertain.

This week, Saudi Minister of Sport Turki Al-Faisal told Piers Morgan Uncensored he wants to bring Salah to the division.

“He’s the most high profile Muslim player in the world,” he said.

“He’s arguably one of the best two or three players in the world. He hasn’t signed a new contract yet. Is he? Is he the big prize? Well, definitely, because if he ticks all the right boxes, even for us, we’d love to have him.”

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s trip to Bournemouth, Liverpool boss Slot said he was not surprised to hear those comments. He questioned whether any side in the world would object to signing Liverpool’s leading scorer.

“It would be a surprise if anyone said they didn’t want Mo Salah,” Slot said at his pre-match press conference.

“Everyone wants Mo including us, we want him to extend! He has done so well for so many years and he has done so well without my advice so he can keep doing what is best for his career.

“My advice is different to the one you just mentioned (Saudi sports minister). I am not surprised someone wants him. He has done so many smart things in his career, so he will make the right decision for him and hopefully us in his career.”

