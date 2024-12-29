Slot addresses Alexander-Arnold celebration and Liverpool future

Arne Slot has said Trent Alexander-Arnold’s celebration after scoring in Liverpool’s win at West Ham ‘told enough’ about his commitment to the club.

Alexander-Arnold is out of contract at the end of the campaign and this week found himself at the centre of widespread reports suggesting an exit has been agreed. Several Spanish outlets have claimed the 26-year-old has agreed a deal to join Real Madrid on a free transfer.

The right-back scored as Liverpool won 5-0 at the London Stadium and celebrated by gesturing a talking motion with his hand. He is one of three high-profile players whose Liverpool deals expire in the summer, alongside Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

Asked whether the noise around Alexander-Arnold was the biggest concern of the trio, Slot said his celebration ‘probably told enough’ about his current situation.

“No, I don’t think it’s negative at all. He’s playing really well and scored a great goal. The way he celebrated his goal probably told you enough so I don’t think I have to say much more about it. I’m really happy with Trent, as happy as I am with Mo and with Virgil.

“For me, there’s no difference. For the outside world maybe there’s more happening around Trent with the media than the other two, but I’m happy with all three of them at the moment.”

Each of Liverpool’s out-of-contract stars will be free to discuss pre-contract agreements with foreign sides from January 1st. Slot was asked whether the arrival of the January transfer window changes much at Anfield.

“Not on the inside but on the outside it definitely does,” Slot said.

“People talk even more about it. Not just about these three but also about other players because it’s a month where players can make a transfer as well. So, this upcoming month, it’s probably not only about the three but about the players we can bring in or the ones that could leave.

“That is always a thing in August and also in January.”

