Sloppy New Zealand give Sam Cane and TJ Perenara winning send-off against Italy

Italy 11 New Zealand 29

New Zealand laboured to a 29-11 win over a brave, battling Italy on Saturday as the All Blacks wrapped up their autumn series with a less than impressive victory.

The visitors had been expected to take out their disappointment from the loss to France last weekend on an Italian side which had struggled in their two recent games, losing heavily to Argentina and getting a comeback win over Georgia.

Instead, it was Italy who looked the better side at the start, taking a 6-3 lead early on before New Zealand finally found two tries from Cam Roigard and Will Jordan, both converted by Beauden Barrett, to go in 17-6 up at the break.

Italy again came out stronger, camping out on the All Blacks’ line but failing to make it count and the second half was 30 minutes old before Mark Tele’a’s try increased the visitors’ lead, with Tommaso Menoncello then going over for Italy before a late Barrett try.

10:24 PM GMT

TNT crew pay tribute to Cane and Perenara

10:22 PM GMT

Italy captain Ignacio Brex speaking post-match

🗣️ "We were talking with the guys, this needs to be the base performance for when we play in the 6 Nations!"



🇮🇹 Nacho Brex of @FedeRugby wants his team to carry those types of performances into their next tournament!#AutumnNationsSeries | #ITAvNZL pic.twitter.com/cgs2HVW8el — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) November 23, 2024

10:21 PM GMT

The thoughts of man of the match Will Jordan

🗣️ "A bit of growth to do, but four wins on this tour is good for us"



🏅 Player of the Match Will Jordan reflects on the match in Turin!#AutumnNationsSeries | #ITAvNZL | @AllBlacks pic.twitter.com/73AjwYGQOb — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) November 23, 2024

10:12 PM GMT

New Zealand say farewell to Sam Cane

Sam Cane's New Zealand career comes to a close after over 100 caps for his country

10:08 PM GMT

10:05 PM GMT

Full-time

Italy knock on and that is it in Turin. New Zealand win 29-11 and that finishes off 2024 in Test rugby for both of these sides. New Zealand say farewell to Sam Cane and TJ Perenara and a nice way for them to say goodbye to those two.

10:03 PM GMT

TRY! B Barrett gets in on the act

It was a terrible kick away from Italy, which only reached their edge of their 22. B Barrett picks up and darts down the left-hand touchline to score. He cannot convert his own try but New Zealand’s lead is back up to 18 points.

10:02 PM GMT

78 mins: Italy 11 New Zealand 24

B Barrett nearly finds Tele’a on the left-hand touchline but it just rolls into touch just short of the line. Italy take it quickly and do not get a great clearance on it...

10:01 PM GMT

TRY! Menoncello gets one back for the hosts

It is probably too little too late but they have their first try of the night. A Garbisi’s crossfield kick is knocked down into the path of Zanon, who gets a terrific offload out of the back of his hand to Menoncello, who cannot be caught. P Garbisi cannot get the conversion.

🤩 What a finish from Menoncello!



💪 @FedeRugby are showing their true quality against one of the world's best sides!#AutumnNationsSeries | #ITAvNZL pic.twitter.com/Fy5gROelVb — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) November 23, 2024

09:58 PM GMT

75 mins: Italy 6 New Zealand 24

Italy now win a scrum penalty of their own with just five minutes remaining. The chance to attack inside the New Zealand half but they waste it as the visitors retake possession.

Jordan has been named man of the match.

09:58 PM GMT

09:53 PM GMT

TRY! Tele’a over in the corner

That will probably be game, set and match. Interestingly it looked like Italy were going to be awarded a penalty at the scrum but the referee does not blow. New Zealand ship it wide and, although it does go to ground for a moment, it ends up in the hands of Tele’a, who makes no mistake this time. B Barrett lands a tough conversion and New Zealand’s lead is now up to 18 points.

👏 After some relentless pressure, the @AllBlacks score out wide and stretch their lead on the Italians#AutumnNationsSeries | #ITAvNZL pic.twitter.com/nWmTbnmLtf — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) November 23, 2024

09:50 PM GMT

69 mins: Italy 6 New Zealand 17

The Italian scrum just holds up and New Zealand send it wide. Jordan has it on the right-hand touchline and flicks it back in before going into touch. It comes off the head of Brex into the dead-ball zone so New Zealand will have a five-metre scrum.

09:48 PM GMT

68 mins: Italy 6 New Zealand 17

Another penalty advantage as Italy are caught offside. The ball is shipped out to the left and Tele’a knocks on five metres from the line so we go back to the penalty advantage.

09:47 PM GMT

67 mins: Italy 6 New Zealand 17

This will be an emotional moment for New Zealand rugby. Former captain Cane leaves the pitch for the final time as a New Zealand player and goes off to a standing ovation. Lakai is his replacement.

🥺 Sam Cane leaves the field in an @AllBlacks shirt for the final time



Well played, Sam 🫡#AutumnNationsSeries | #ITAvNZL pic.twitter.com/0wQBRP6z0e — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) November 23, 2024

09:45 PM GMT

66 mins: Italy 6 New Zealand 17

New Zealand dominate once again at the scrum and the referee has lost patience. He had warned the Italians that another scrum infringement would result in a yellow card and Ferrari is sent to the bin.

🟨 Italy gave away six scrum penalties and the outcome was inevitable!#AutumnNationsSeries | #ITAvNZL pic.twitter.com/fj6IpaYoND — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) November 23, 2024

09:44 PM GMT

65 mins: Italy 6 New Zealand 17

New Zealand get into double figures of phases inside the Italy 22 and are getting closer to the try line. Italy are punished for a high tackle. What will they do? Go for the posts or to the corner? In fact New Zealand have opted for a scrum, which has been dominant tonight.

09:40 PM GMT

61 mins: Italy 6 New Zealand 17

New Zealand dominate at the scrum and win a penalty. The Italian scrum is given a warning that the next infringement will result in a yellow card. New Zealand kick into the Italian 22.

Lienert-Brown’s yellow-card period is over but he has now been replaced by Havili. McKenzie is also on for Clarke.

09:36 PM GMT

58 mins: Italy 6 New Zealand 17

On his final appearance for New Zealand, TJ Perenara is on for Roigard.

New Zealand get to the edge of the Italy 22 but the home side win a penalty at the breakdown through the jackal skills of Fischetti.

09:32 PM GMT

54 mins: Italy 6 New Zealand 17

Two Garbisi’s are on the pitch now as scrum-half A Garbisi replaces Page-Relo.

09:29 PM GMT

52 mins: Italy 6 New Zealand 17

New Zealand do really well to disrupt things and win the scrum. Another opportunity wasted by the hosts and how many more will they get? They have to be taking chances like that; camped on the New Zealand line yet coming away with nothing.

Nicotera and Cannone are on for Italy. Vaa’i is on in the second-row for New Zealand, replacing Tuipulotu.

09:26 PM GMT

50 mins: Italy 6 New Zealand 17

Here comes the yellow card. Lienert-Brown was told to release as he made the tackle but instead ripped it out so it was inevitable that the card was coming. New Zealand down to 14 and this is Italy’s chance.

New Zealand are going to make a double change in the front-row as Aumua and Tu’ungafasi come on.

🟨 The second yellow of the match for New Zealand!



🇮🇹 @FedeRugby are really mounting on the pressure now!#AutumnNationsSeries | #ITAvNZL pic.twitter.com/Hcsw5uuh4S — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) November 23, 2024

09:25 PM GMT

49 mins: Italy 6 New Zealand 17

Italy win the lineout and it is scrappy but they keep possession. They are just a few metres short but they have numbers out to the left. They do not use them but they are still knocking on the door as the noise level ramps up. Italy have another penalty and New Zealand need to be careful as their captain S Barrett receives a talking-to. Next offence is a yellow card. Back to the corner Italy go.

09:22 PM GMT

47 mins: Italy 6 New Zealand 17

Capuozzo breaks forward and into the New Zealand 22. He sends the ball to his left to Ioane, who ends up giving it back to Capuozzo. His kick forward ends up back in Italian hands and Italy are getting closer and closer to the New Zealand line. They now have a penalty advantage and come so close to the try but do not manage to do so. We go back for the penalty and Italy will go to the corner.

09:21 PM GMT

46 mins: Italy 6 New Zealand 17

Tuipulotu is the man at the centre of this. As Negri carried the ball forward, he is tackled into the path of the New Zealand lock, whose tackle is high. There is plenty of mitigation as it was not a high degree of danger and Negri was tackled by Lomax into Tuipulotu. The referee decides it is just a penalty but Tuipulotu might be fortunate he did not receive a yellow card. On another day with another referee he may well have seen yellow.

09:19 PM GMT

45 mins: Italy 6 New Zealand 17

Tele’a makes a terrific break through the centre of the Italian defensive line and races towards the Italian 22. He passes to his left to finds Taylor, whose pass inside is knocked on and Tele’a, who was in front, picks up the ball and is penalised.

The TMO has stepped in for a high tackle by New Zealand before that.

09:17 PM GMT

44 mins: Italy 6 New Zealand 17

New Zealand win a scrum penalty just inside their own half and kick towards the Italy 22. The hosts steal the lineout though and can clear.

Italy have made a change in their front-row with Ferrari replacing Riccioni.

09:15 PM GMT

42 mins: Italy 6 New Zealand 17

Ioane is penalised for running the ‘escort line’ and obstructing. From just inside his own half, Garbisi finds touch just inside the New Zealand 22. They win the lineout through Negri and set the maul, which does not make much ground so they send it into the hands of the backs. Savea comes up with a turnover and New Zealand can clear.

09:13 PM GMT

Second half

We are back under way in Turin.

09:08 PM GMT

On his final appearance

TJ Perenara led the haka on his final appearance for New Zealand so when will we see him off the bench?

09:04 PM GMT

08:57 PM GMT

Half-time

Roigard kicks it out and New Zealand lead at the break.

08:57 PM GMT

TRY! Jordan extends New Zealand’s lead

Jordan started the move and finishes it. With multiple penalty advantages in hand, the Italian defensive line cannot stop Jordan from going over as B Barrett finds him around the back as they shipped it wide. 38 tries in 41 caps. Quite an incredible strike-rate. B Barrett gets the conversion and New Zealand now lead by 11 points on the stroke of half-time.

👏 All the pressure amounts to a Will Jordan score!



💪 The @AllBlacks fullback surpasses rugby royalty Jonah Lomu on the New Zealand try scorers list!#AutumnNationsSeries | #ITAvNZL pic.twitter.com/FNsIhntsT2 — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) November 23, 2024

08:52 PM GMT

34 mins: Italy 6 New Zealand 10

Close for the visitors. Sititi makes the initial break in midfield and offloads outside to Jordan. The New Zealand full-back backs himself to get around Ioane but the Italy winger gets him down with a great tackle. On the ground Jordan offloads back to Lienert-Brown, who then finds Sititi. He tries to pass to Jordan in the corner just five metres out but the ball goes forward.

👏 Incredible Italian defence!



🤩 Monty Ioane take a bow! @FedeRugby with a huge defensive effort!#AutumnNationsSeries | #ITAvNZL pic.twitter.com/LoMjF5o14f — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) November 23, 2024

08:50 PM GMT

33 mins: Italy 6 New Zealand 10

New Zealand attack from a scrum on the left just inside the Italian half. Ioane offloads off the deck to find Clarke and New Zealand approach the Italy 22. But Menoncello claims a crucial turnover for the hosts which allows them the chance to clear. But instead Garbisi goes for the crossfield kick. Trulla knocks it back for Capuozzo but he knocks it forward, which allows New Zealand to attack once more...

08:45 PM GMT

29 mins: Italy 6 New Zealand 10

After a Garbisi knock-on on his own 10-metre line, New Zealand earn a scrum but, despite winning two penalties at the scrum already, this time it is Italy who win the penalty.

S Barrett is back on after his yellow card.

08:39 PM GMT

TRY! Roigard gives New Zealand the lead

New Zealand get the first try of the night. The ball hits the ground inside the Italy 22 and Roigard picks it up. He dummies a pass to his right and finds a gap in the Italian defensive line to scamper over for the try. That is his seventh try in 10 international games. B Barrett makes the easy conversion and New Zealand take the lead for the first time tonight.

08:38 PM GMT

23 mins: Italy 6 New Zealand 3

We have an outcome from the bunker review and S Barrett’s yellow will remain so as there was not a high degree of danger.

Just outside the Italy 22 New Zealand set a maul and get it rolling into the Italy 22...

08:33 PM GMT

20 mins: Italy 6 New Zealand 3

New Zealand captain S Barrett is in trouble. He croc-rolls Fischetti at the breakdown and is shown a yellow card. I do not think it will be upgraded to a red but it will be sent anyway to the bunker.

🟨 The All Blacks go down to 14 as Scott Barrett sees yellow for a dangerous clear out at the ruck!#AutumnNationsSeries | #ITAvNZL pic.twitter.com/ifvZCd9YAT — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) November 23, 2024

08:31 PM GMT

19 mins: Italy 6 New Zealand 3

Brex is penalised for not releasing and New Zealand kick to the edge of the Italy 22. It is scrappy off the top of the lineout for the visitors but they just about hold onto possession.

New Zealand go to the air and a knock-on gifts them back possession. They make their way into the Italy 22 as the phases reach double figures. Italy force a turnover but knock on in the process. New Zealand, who have been dominant in the scrum so far, have a scrum 15 metres out from the line in front of the posts.

Or will they? The TMO is stepping in...

08:28 PM GMT

PENALTY ITALY!

Another three for Garbisi and Italy retake the lead.

08:27 PM GMT

16 mins: Italy 3 New Zealand 3

That is what you call a coach-killer. During this Autumn Nations Series the referees have been hot on obstructions when the ball is in the air and ‘escorting lines’. New Zealand are penalised straight from the kick-off and Italy have another shot at three points.

08:25 PM GMT

PENALTY NEW ZEALAND!

B Barrett gets it and we are all square again. 3-3.

08:24 PM GMT

14 mins: Italy 3 New Zealand 0

Italy go off their feet at the breakdown and New Zealand will have a penalty on the Italian 10-metre line. They point to the posts...

08:23 PM GMT

PENALTY ITALY!

Garbisi makes it very easily and Italy get the first points of the night. The hosts lead 3-0.

🗣️ Listen to that Turin roar as @FedeRugby take the lead against the All Blacks!#AutumnNationsSeries | #ITAvNZL pic.twitter.com/m8ZPi3vP8K — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) November 23, 2024

08:22 PM GMT

11 mins: Italy 0 New Zealand 0

Brilliant from Italy. New Zealand set a maul and move towards the Italy 22. However Ruzza does brilliantly to disrupt and take the ball off the visitors. He offloads to Page-Relo, who kicks ahead from his own half into the New Zealand 22 for a 50-22. Can they take advantage this time? They win a penalty just over five metres from the New Zealand line with Savea cynically giving away the penalty and, with it being pretty much in front of the posts, they go for goal.

Turin erupts after the first 50-22 of the match goes their way!#AutumnNationsSeries #ITAvNZL | @FedeRugby pic.twitter.com/zCEX5lKRF0 — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) November 23, 2024

08:19 PM GMT

8 mins: Italy 0 New Zealand 0

From a scrum just inside their own half, Garbisi finds Ioane on the left-hand touchline with a neat crossfield kick but just as the hosts approach the New Zealand 22 they lose the ball.

08:16 PM GMT

5 mins: Italy 0 New Zealand 0

Italy force a turnover inside the New Zealand 22 as Roigard’s kick is charged down but they cannot take advantage as they knock on.

New Zealand then win a second scrum penalty inside the opening 10 minutes.

08:14 PM GMT

3 mins: Italy 0 New Zealand 0

The scrum of the night is completely dominated by New Zealand and they are awarded a penalty. Ominous!

08:13 PM GMT

2 mins: Italy 0 New Zealand 0

It has been a slightly sloppy start to this match. Off the kick-off New Zealand are driven into touch. Italy then lose their own lineout before Roigard box kicks straight into touch.

From a lineout on the edge of the New Zealand 22 Italy knock on.

08:11 PM GMT

Kick-off

Before we get started, it is time for the haka. The lights are still dimmed down and quiet descends in Turin. TJ Perenara leads it on his final appearance for New Zealand.

The Haka under the lights, led by TJ Perenara 🤩#AutumnNationsSeries | #ITAvNZL pic.twitter.com/E0tSHuaXJ9 — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) November 23, 2024

We are under way in Turin.

08:02 PM GMT

Anthem time

Both sides emerge from the tunnel in Turin (at the home of Juventus Football Club) and we are ready for the national anthems. ‘God Defend New Zealand’ followed by ‘Il Canto degli Italiani’. I have to admit these are two of my favourites!

The lights dim down for the home anthem.

07:58 PM GMT

Reminder of the team news

Italy starting XV: 15 Ange Capuozzo, 14 Jacopo Trulla, 13 Juan Ignacio Brex (c), 12 Tommaso Menoncello, 11 Monty Ioane, 10 Paolo Garbisi, 9 Martin Page-Relo, 8 Ross Vintcent, 7 Manuel Zuliani, 6 Sebastian Negri, 5 Dino Lamb, 4 Federico Ruzza, 3 Marco Riccioni, 2 Gianmarco Lucchesi, 1 Danilo Fischetti.

Replacements: Replacements: 16 Giacomo Nicotera, 17 Mirco Spagnolo 18 Simone Ferrari, 19 Niccolo Cannone, 20 Alessandro Izekor, 21 Alessandro Garbisi, 22 Leonardo Marin 23 Marco Zanon.

New Zealand starting XV: 15 Will Jordan, 14 Mark Tele’a, 13 Rieko Ioane, 12 Anton Lienert-Brown, 11 Caleb Clarke, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 Cam Roigard, 8 Ardie Savea, 7 Sam Cane, 6 Wallace Sititi, 5 Patrick Tuipulotu, 4 Scott Barret (c), 3 Tyrel Lomax, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Ethan de Groot.

Replacements: 16 Asafo Aumua, 17 Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 18 Fletcher Newell, 19 Tupou Vaa’i, 20 Peter Lakai, 21 TJ Perenara, 22 David Havili, 23 Damian McKenzie.

07:52 PM GMT

Kick-off getting closer

Can Italy cause an upset tonight? - Massimo Pinca/Reuters

07:48 PM GMT

Tributes to Sam Cane and TJ Perenara

A legend of our sport. Thank you Sam 🫡#AllBlacks pic.twitter.com/igBKfLJYgV — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) November 23, 2024

Thank you for everything you've done in the black jersey, TJ. One of the greats 🖤#AllBlacks pic.twitter.com/jJiwOXf2TS — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) November 23, 2024

07:40 PM GMT

07:32 PM GMT

Another defeat for Wales

12 straight defeats for Warren Gatland’s side. They have just been thrashed 45-12 by South Africa. You can catch all the reaction to yet another defeat for Wales right here.

07:25 PM GMT

07:12 PM GMT

Team news

Italy make six changes from their narrow win over Georgia. Toulouse’s Ange Capuozzo returns to start at full-back. Exeter back-row Ross Vintcent, Harlequins’ lock Dino Lamb and Saracens prop Marco Riccioni all start in the pack.

Italy starting XV: 15 Ange Capuozzo, 14 Jacopo Trulla, 13 Juan Ignacio Brex (c), 12 Tommaso Menoncello, 11 Monty Ioane, 10 Paolo Garbisi, 9 Martin Page-Relo, 8 Ross Vintcent, 7 Manuel Zuliani, 6 Sebastian Negri, 5 Dino Lamb, 4 Federico Ruzza, 3 Marco Riccioni, 2 Gianmarco Lucchesi, 1 Danilo Fischetti.

Replacements: Replacements: 16 Giacomo Nicotera, 17 Mirco Spagnolo 18 Simone Ferrari, 19 Niccolo Cannone, 20 Alessandro Izekor, 21 Alessandro Garbisi, 22 Leonardo Marin 23 Marco Zanon.

Scott Robertson has made five changes from their narrow 30-29 defeat to France. Sam Cane and Mark Tele’a are back from injury but Jordie Barrett has been ruled out with a knee injury. Anton Lienert-Brown, Ethan de Groot and Patrick Tuipulotu also come into the starting XV.

New Zealand starting XV: 15 Will Jordan, 14 Mark Tele’a, 13 Rieko Ioane, 12 Anton Lienert-Brown, 11 Caleb Clarke, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 Cam Roigard, 8 Ardie Savea, 7 Sam Cane, 6 Wallace Sititi, 5 Patrick Tuipulotu, 4 Scott Barret (c), 3 Tyrel Lomax, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Ethan de Groot.

Replacements: 16 Asafo Aumua, 17 Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 18 Fletcher Newell, 19 Tupou Vaa’i, 20 Peter Lakai, 21 TJ Perenara, 22 David Havili, 23 Damian McKenzie.

07:06 PM GMT

Match preview

New Zealand travel to Turin tonight to take on Italy in their final game of their European tour. New Zealand suffered their first defeat of their European tour last Saturday by the narrowest of margins in Paris. After wins over England and Ireland to begin their tour, they fell to an agonising 30-29 defeat to France in an enthralling encounter at the Stade de France.

It is sure to be an emotional night for Sam Cane and TJ Perenara, who are set to make their final appearances for New Zealand. They are both swapping domestic rugby in New Zealand for Japan after this tour. Scott Robertson is expecting a tough challenge tonight from Italy and is hoping that his side can give Cane and Perenara a great send-off.

“This Italy team has made a real impact on the international stage this year, with a strong showing in the Six Nations competition that included wins over Scotland and Wales and a draw against France. We know the passion this team will bring, so we are preparing for a physical and motivated Italy for our final Test of the tour.

“As our first ever match in Turin, our final match of the 2024 Test season, and the farewell match for Sam and TJ, this will be a great occasion. We are determined to finish our season in a way that honours and celebrates the immense contribution that Sam and TJ have made to the black jersey.”

In off-field news, back-row Wallace Sititi, who has been in outstanding form during their European tour, has been nominated for Breakthrough Player of the Year. If Sititi were to win the award, it would be the second year in succession that a New Zealander has won it after Mark Tele’a took home the award in 2023.

After a heavy 50-18 defeat against Argentina two weeks ago, Italy nearly fell to defeat against Georgia last weekend but came through in the end. They did trail 17-6 at half-time but edged out their opponents 20-17.

These sides met at the World Cup last year, with New Zealand romping to an utterly dominant 96-17 win in Lyon during the group stages. Italian fans will certainly be hoping to avoid a repeat of that today. Today’s match is the final one for both of these sides in 2024.