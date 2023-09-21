Sloppy Brighton stunned on their European debut by AEK Athens

Brighton's first night in Europe ended in heartbreak - Shutterstock/Isabel Infantes

The first European match in Brighton’s history was at least a memorable one, although it was also a reminder that the continental game poses different questions and challenges for the uninitiated.

The cruel way of describing Brighton’s defeat, at home to AEK Athens, would be to say they were defensively naive. A more kind assessment would be that Roberto De Zerbi’s side were unfortunate. Both are true, in their own way.

Two of the goals Brighton conceded were effectively flukes, bounced into the net off unsuspecting shins, but then they might also have conceded two or three more if the visitors had been more clinical.

In the end, as Brighton’s supporters trudged home disappointed, it mattered little that Joao Pedro had struck another two goals — both from the penalty spot — for his new club. This loss was unquestionably a significant blow to the club’s European ambitions this season, not least because AEK were viewed as the easiest opponent in a group also containing Marseille and Ajax.

Brighton are England’s first debutants in major European football since Wigan Athletic, back in 2013, and there are lessons that can only be learned through experience in continental competition. The European game is played at a different pace, with a different feel, and Brighton quickly found themselves to be a little short of answers in the first half.

They also found themselves exposed defensively, with the absence of the injured Lewis Dunk creating an unwelcome air of vulnerability in the backline. AEK struck first, with former Everton player Djibril Sidibe producing a glorious header from a corner, and they might have had two more if striker Levi Garcia had been more clinical in front of goal.

Pedro’s penalty — awarded following a Var check after he had initially been booked for diving — re-energised the home crowd but it was not long before the visitors scored from another set piece. This time it was Mijat Gacinovic who did the damage, after Brighton’s uneven back line had failed to pick him up.

Up in the stands, Brighton owner Tony Bloom grimaced. Down on the touchline, De Zerbi buried his face in his hands. The Italian came into the night without a win to his name in European competition, having drawn two and lost four of his six Champions League matches at Shakhtar Donetsk.

De Zerbi would no doubt have wanted his players to attack the second half, bursting out of the blocks. Such efforts were not helped by a lengthy stoppage, as AEK’s Ehsan Hajsafi was stretchered off the pitch in a neck brace, but Brighton eventually got going again.

Once more it was Pedro from the spot, and once more it was a penalty awarded following a Var check — after Damian Szymanski had swiped a lazy leg at the Brazilian.

Now Brighton pushed for a winner, and they seemed to smell blood. Just as they pushed forward, though, disaster struck in the shape of Ezequiel Ponce, who finished a counter-attack with a shot that rebounded into the net off his own shin.

