Slopestyle bronze, men's hockey win highlight Day 9 in Pyeongchang

From men's slopestyle bronze to wins in both men's hockey and women's curling, here are five things to know from Day 9 of competition at the Pyeongchang Winter Games:

BEAULIEU-MARCHAND BRONZE — Alex Beaulieu-Marchand couldn't even practise four days ago because of a bad back and injured left knee. But the Canadian freestyle skier overcame that to win bronze in the men's slopestyle competition. The 23-year-old from Quebec City scored 92.40 on his second run. It's a big improvement from his 12th place finish four years ago in Sochi.

---

QUARTERFINALS BOUND — Team Canada punched its ticket into the quarterfinals at the Winter Games by shutting out South Korea 4-0 in its round-robin finale. It didn't come easy, however, as the Canadians struggled for two periods to assert their superiority. Canada needed a win over the Koreans and the Finland-Sweden game in Group C to finish in regulation time to avoid delving into tiebreakers. The Canadians got just that as Sweden beat the Finns 3-1. They'll find out their quarterfinal opponent after Tuesday's qualifier between Finland and South Korea.

---

TWO STRAIGHT — Canada's women's curling team has won two straight draws at the Olympics. Rachel Homan scored three points in the ninth end and stole a single in the 10th for a 10-8 win over Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni. The Canadians improved to 2-3 with the victory and are in sixth place with the United States.

---

COOLING OFF — Kevin Koe and his Canadian men's curling team have cooled off after following four-straight wins to start the Winter Games. Koe's rink allowed four points in the opening end to fall 8-6 against Switzerland. The loss drops them to 4-2 and also tied them for second in the standings with the Swiss.

---

FINAL FALL — Olivier Rochon looked poised to medal in his Olympics debut. His jump and tricks in the men's aerials final appeared good, but a slight fall on his landing forced the Gatineau, Que., native off the podium. Rochon scored 98.11 to finish fifth. Oleksandr Abramenko gave Ukraine its third-ever gold medal by edging China's Jia Zongyang.

The Canadian Press