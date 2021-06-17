Slocan Valley baseball thrives despite pandemic-shortened season

The Slocan Valley Baseball Association took the opportunity to refurbish its home diamond in Slocan Park last season, while the baseball program was on hold due to the pandemic.

To riff off an old baseball-born adage, “If you improve it, they will come.”

At least, that’s the experience of the Slocan Valley Baseball Association, who spent the last year in pandemic-induced sports suspension working on improvements to their home diamond in Slocan Park.

“Our goal was to reconstruct a grass infield to help reduce the dust and player injuries,” says Barry Morris of the SVBA.

The refurbishment included leveling out the infield, adding an irrigation system, and reclamation. Seventeen loads of soil, 700 feet of irrigation pipe, 35 sprinkler heads and over 500 volunteer hours, starting last August, brought new life to the diamond.

“We all felt a good start going into the spring of 2021, if the health restrictions eased up enough to allow the ball program to continue,” says the SVBA’s Craig Sapriken. In May the Association was given the green light to carry out a modified practice-and-play routine.

“We opened up the registration with overwhelming participation!” he told the Valley Voice. “Though the season has been shortened, we feel so grateful for the response and positive feedback from the parents and community!”

In fact, the league was able to expand from six teams to seven, adding another rookie/minor co-ed team to meet demand. In all, 75 youth aged 5-14 were participating in two T-ball teams, three rookie/minor teams and two major teams, with eight coaches and parent volunteers.

Teams practiced once a week and played ball on Sundays.

“In many ways, this was a trial and error season and we thank everyone for their patience and understanding while working out the bugs,” says Morris. “Thanks most especially for the support while doing our best to follow and implement all the Health and Safety Guidelines to ensure the ball program continues.”

