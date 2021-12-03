Slocan Park postal outlet closes temporarily

Residents of Slocan Park are going to have to go a little farther afield to send or pick up Christmas packages this year.

Customers of the Slocan Park Canada Post outlet were greeted Monday with a notice that the office has been temporarily closed as of November 26.

A Canada Post spokesperson told the Valley Voice that the post office has temporarily closed following the retirement of the postmaster.

Customers can continue to pick up their mail at their post office box in Slocan Park, but until the postmaster's position is filled, carded parcels and signature items will have to be picked up at the Crescent Valley Post Office located at Evergreen Natural Foods, about nine kilometres away. This post office is open Mondays to Thursdays from 9:30 am to noon and 1 pm to 4:30 pm, and Fridays from 9:30 am to noon and 1 pm to 6 pm.

“We apologize for this inconvenience and assure you of our ongoing commitment to continue offering you the best service possible,” said a note from Canada Post, hanging on the Slocan Park post office door.

The spokesperson said if customers have questions regarding mail delivery, they can contact Canada Post's Customer Service team at 1-866-607-6301.

John Boivin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Valley Voice