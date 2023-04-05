The "Slob" Haircut Is the Buzzy Bob Alternative for the Self-Proclaimed "Lazy Girl"

Okay, at this point, we know that bobs are in. Not that they ever left the trend scene for hairstyles, but as of late, our fave A-listers are putting us on to different variations of the cult classic — some that we never even knew existed. The look that is making waves now is the "Slob" haircut, which has nothing to do with slothfulness.

We know the word "slob" may be off-putting when it comes to naming a hairstyle, but this particular look is where the "lazy girl" arrives, so to say. The chop is unfussy and is a one-length haircut that does away with unnecessary layers and styling. If you're the girl that skips salon visits and is not great at hair maintenance (it's okay, this is a safe space.) then the "slob" chop is for you. This style fits a variety of hair textures and face shapes — so the inclusiveness is real. You can bet that your local hairstylist from childhood down to the buzzy and celeb-leaning stylists will be able to help you achieve the cut that's quickly amassing cult stats.

For those brave enough to try the "Slob," be sure to hit Hypebae Beauty IG to show your fave besties how it turned out.

A post shared by LAURA HARRIER (@lauraharrier)

A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)