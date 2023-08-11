SLO pair steals wallet, goes on $2,000 Home Depot shopping spree, police say

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking the public’s help identifying two people suspected of stealing a wallet and then going on a shopping spree at Home Depot.

In a tweet Friday, the police department said a man and woman allegedly stole a wallet from a shopper at Ralph’s grocery store in San Luis Obispo on Thursday.

The pair then used a debit card from the wallet to buy more than $2,000 worth of items from Home Deport, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Luis Obispo Police Department at 805-594-8072.