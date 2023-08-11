SLO pair steals wallet, goes on $2,000 Home Depot shopping spree, police say

Kaytlyn Leslie
San Luis Obispo Police Department

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking the public’s help identifying two people suspected of stealing a wallet and then going on a shopping spree at Home Depot.

In a tweet Friday, the police department said a man and woman allegedly stole a wallet from a shopper at Ralph’s grocery store in San Luis Obispo on Thursday.

The pair then used a debit card from the wallet to buy more than $2,000 worth of items from Home Deport, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Luis Obispo Police Department at 805-594-8072.