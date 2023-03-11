SLO County school district gets a new board member. Here’s who it is

The San Luis Coastal Unified School District has appointed a new trustee to its seven-member board of education.

Brian Clausen was appointed to the board Feb. 22.

He replaces former trustee Kathryn Eisendrath Rogers, who stepped down at the end of 2022 for personal reasons after serving on the board for 14 years.

“I’m always wanting to serve my community, and the school district is a critical part of our community,” Clausen told The Tribune. “My goal is to serve the community and help the school district.”

Clausen has lived in San Luis Obispo since 2003. He and his wife moved to the area after both graduating from Stanford University.

The two have three children, all of whom have gone through the San Luis Coastal Unified School District. Their youngest is currently a junior at San Luis Obispo High School, Clausen said.

Clausen was a community co-chair of the school district’s Measure D campaign, he said, and has also served various other roles volunteering for the school and community.

He said he wants to bring his deep knowledge of software and technology to the school district. Clausen is a co-founder of King Energy, which enables commercial spaces to utilize solar panels efficiently and effectively, he said.

“Tech can benefit all of us, and there are so many incredible ways education is being shaped by it in the 21st century,” Clausen said. “I want to expand technology opportunities for the district and especially for those who are not economically advantaged.”

When asked about how he felt about stepping into Eisendrath Rogers’ vacant seat, Clausen said he was ready to join the team at the school district’s board.

“We’re a seven-person body and the role of each of us is to do the best we can to serve the children,” he said.