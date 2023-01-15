SLO County saw more showers over the weekend. Here’s how much your area got

One San Luis Obispo County spot received more than 5 inches of rain over the past two days as the Central Coast experienced a fresh wave of showers.

Rocky Butte near San Simeon had received 5.36 inches of rain over the past 48 hours of 7:25 a.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service, making it the wettest spot in the county.

West Santa Margarita recorded 3.92 inches pf precipitation over the same time period, the Weather Service said, and the west foothills of Atascadero saw 3.07 inches.

Many spots in SLO County received at least an inch of rain during the weekend storm.

Rocky Butte is experiencing impressive rainfall, receiving 527% of its regular amount of rain from Oct. 1 through Jan. 12.

Although the rain was expected to continue Sunday night and Monday, SLO County will see sunny skies and mild temperatures on Wednesday afternoon, the Weather Service said.

More clouds are expected to roll in Wednesday night through Thursday morning, the agency said.

The Weather Service predicted clear skies for Friday and Saturday.

Rainfall totals for San Luis Obispo County

The National Weather Service measures rainfall at various locations across the county.

Here were the 48-hour rainfall totals for San Luis Obispo County through 7:25 a.m Sunday.: