Some SLO County residents must evacuate due to flooding. Here’s where to go

The San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Management opened two evacuation centers for local residents displaced by flooding on Monday.

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for San Luis Obispo County on Monday afternoon, which was extended through midnight.

Here’s everything you need to know about evacuating in San Luis Obispo County.

Where to evacuate in SLO City, South County

A Red Cross evacuation center opened Monday at the Church of the Nazarene, 3396 Johnson Ave. in San Luis Obispo, according to a news release from the city.

The center can hold up to 100 people, the release said.

The county was working Monday on opening an evacuation center in South County.

Until then, South County residents can evacuate to the Church of the Nazarene, according to county spokesperson Jeanette Trompeter.

In a news release, SLO County urged residents in low-lying areas south of Highway 1 along the Arroyo Grande Creek channel to be prepared to evacuate to higher ground should water levels continue to rise to flood levels.

Residents surrounding Oceano Lagoon should also be prepared for flooding and evacuation as the lagoon has reached capacity, the release said.

On Monday morning, the San Luis Obispo City Fire Department evacuated homes and businesses on South Higuera Street between Marsh Street and Elks Lane due to “significant flooding in the area,” fire department spokesperson James Blattler said.

“Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads,” the city said in its release. “In hilly terrain, there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads.”

According to the release, most flood deaths happen in vehicles.

Business along South Higuera Street at South Street in San Luis Obispo were hit with flood water, mud and debris.

Where to evacuate in North County

A North County evacuation center opened Monday in Paso Robles at the Paso Robles Event Center at 2198 Riverside Ave., the SLO County Office of Emergency Management said via Twitter.

The Paso Robles Police Department issued an evacuation warning for multiple areas in Paso Robles, including:

Residents at Villa Del Rio apartments between 82 Rio Court and 98 Rio Court

Residents between 70 Navajo Ave. and 96 Navajo Ave.

Residents including 203 Vista Del Rio Court to 213 Vista Del Rio Court

Residents between Riverbank Lane 118 - 160.

Residents between Summer Creek Lane 1638 – 1705.

Residents between Edgewater Lane 161 – 172.

All residences along Paso Robles Avenue, including the areas between 390 to 406 Paso Robles St.

The area along North River Road