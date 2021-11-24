SLO County man killed in collision with semi-truck on Pozo Road

A 76-year-old Santa Margarita man was killed in a vehicle crash on Pozo Road early Tuesday evening, when the truck he was driving collided with a turning semi-truck, according to the California Highway Patrol.

According to a news release, the unidentified man was driving a GMC Sierra pickup truck westbound on Pozo Road just east of Las Pilitas Road at an unknown rate of speed around 5:45 p.m.

At the same time, a semi-truck was in the process of making a U-turn on the same road, and the trailer was blocking both lanes of travel.

The CHP said it appears the driver of the GMC truck did not see the trailer before the front of his truck collided with the rear of the trailer.

“The subsequent impact resulted in the driver becoming deceased at the scene,” CHP said.

Cal Fire personnel, San Luis Ambulance and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.