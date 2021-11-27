SLO County deputies, CHP join in search for man who fled vehicle in Arroyo Grande

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and California Highway Patrol searched for a man who fled Saturday afternoon from a stopped vehicle in Arroyo Grande.

According to police scanner traffic, the Highway Patrol used a helicopter to look for the man who fled near Century Lane and Los Berros Road. Another person who was in the vehicle was detained, according to scanner traffic.

The man was shirtless and carried two shirts as he fled near a field, according to scanner traffic, and officers spotted the subject and held him at gunpoint.

According to the scanner, the man was detained. The probable cause is unknown at this time.