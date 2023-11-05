Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg leaves band after 10-year stint: 'We wish Jay all the best'

Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg (pictured), who succeeded the band's original drummer Joey Jordison, is parting ways with the heavy metal group.

Heavy metal titans Slipknot will be marching to the beat of a different drum.

The Grammy-winning band announced it's parting ways with drummer Jay Weinberg in a post on its official website. Weinberg replaced the group's original drummer Joey Jordison following his departure in 2013.

"We would like to thank Jay Weinberg for his dedication and passion over the past ten years," the statement read. "No one can ever replace Joey Jordison's original sound, style or energy, but Jay honored Joey's parts and contributed to the last three albums and we, the band, and the fans appreciate it."

The band did not disclose the circumstances that led to Weinberg's exit. USA TODAY has reached out to Slipknot’s representative for additional details.

"Slipknot is intent on evolving," the statement continued. "The band has decided to make a creative decision and to part ways with Jay. We wish Jay all the best and are very excited for what the future holds."

Weinberg's most recent Instagram post marked the drummer's "last show of 2023" at Hell & Heaven Metal Fest in Toluca, Mexico, on Friday. "What a year 2023 has been," Weinberg wrote Saturday. "Great way to cap off an amazing year of memorable shows."

Weinberg, son of Bruce Springsteen drummer Max Weinberg, joined Slipknot in December 2013, according to the drummer's official website. He previously performed with groups such as Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, Against Me!, Kvelertak and Madball.

Weinberg made his official debut with Slipknot on the band's fifth studio album ".5: The Gray Chapter" in 2014. The album went on to score a trio of Grammy nominations, including two for best metal performance and a nomination for best rock album.

The drummer also played on 2019’s "We Are Not Your Kind" and 2022’s "The End, So Far," both of which topped Billboard’s Top Rock Albums chart.

