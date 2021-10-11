Slinger to Present Virtually at LD Micro Main Event (XIV) Conference

BALTIMORE, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger (OTCQB: SLBG) , a disruptive connected sports technology company, today announced that it will be presenting at the 14th annual LD Micro Main Event investor conference on Wednesday, October 13th at 6:30 a.m. PST / 9:30 a.m. EST.



Slinger’s CEO, Mike Ballardie will discuss the Company’s strategic transformation into a disruptive connected sports company enabled by the acquisition of various advanced technologies that will be integrated into a comprehensive platform, initially targeting the 100 million+ global players in the tennis and racquet sports markets with additional opportunities to expand into other sports verticals.

Register here for LD Micro Main Event: https://me21.mysequire.com/

View Slinger’s event profile here: Slinger Profile

Summary of LD Micro Main Event (XIV)

The Main Event will be held on the Sequire Virtual Events platform from Tuesday, October 12th to Thursday, October 14th. This three-day, virtual investor conference is expected to feature around 150 companies, presenting for 25 minutes each.

The festivities run from 6:00 AM PT - 5:30 PM PT / 9:00 AM ET - 8:30 PM ET each day.

About Slinger

Slinger® is a leading connected sports company focused on delivering innovative, game improvement technologies and equipment across tennis and other ball sports. Slinger® enhances the skill and enjoyment levels of players of all ages and abilities, and is initially focused on building its brand within the global tennis market, through its Slinger Bag® Tennis Ball Launcher and Accessories. Slinger has underpinned its proof of concept with over $250M of retail value in global distribution agreements since the Spring of 2020 for the Slinger Bag®. Led by CEO Mike Ballardie, the former Prince CEO and Wilson EMEA racquet sports executive, Slinger® is disrupting what are traditional global sports markets with its patented, highly transportable, and affordable Slinger Bag® Launcher and its suite of connected app and SaaS services.

About LD Micro

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. http://www.ldmicro.com

Contacts:



Investor Relations

(443) 407-7564

investors@slingerbag.com

www.slingerbagir.com

Slinger Bag Disclaimer: Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve a high degree of risk and uncertainty, are predictions only and actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include the uncertainty regarding viability and market acceptance of the Company’s products and services, the ability to complete development plans in a timely manner, changes in relationships with third parties, product mix sold by the Company and other factors described in the Company’s most recent periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company's product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statement that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management's current beliefs and assumptions.

These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential, "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



