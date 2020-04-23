Here's how to watch the NFL draft for free tonight

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Bring on the popcorn (and not your credit card)—it's TV time. (Photo: Sling TV)

Good news NFL fans: You can watch tonight’s NFL Draft for free—thanks to Sling TV.

Since the NFL draft starts at 8pm EST on April 23, it airs during Sling TV’s “Happy Hour” when new subscribers can watch from 5pm to midnight for free (regardless of time zone). You don’t even have to plunk down a credit card to watch. The service can be viewed on just about any smart TV, smartphone or tablet via the Sling app.

Sling TV offers more than 45 live TV channels—including ABC, ESPN and NFL Network, which is where you can watch the NFL Draft for free. The streaming service also features other channels, including HGTV, CNN, Bravo, Food Network, TBS, BET, USA, IFC, Lifetime and more.

Plus, you won’t find these networks on Netflix, HBO Now, or Disney+.

Here’s how it works: Go to Sling TV at 5pm and click the “Watch Sling Now” button. Enter your email address, a unique password for your account and your zip code. And that’s it. You’ll automatically be granted access to watch Sling TV’s “Blue” package of networks for free with no credit card required. This package is normally $30 per month.

And even if you’re not an NFL fan, you can still check out Roger Goodell’s basement “man-cave.” The NFL commissioner gave fans a preview of tonight’s draft location (his home’s basement) on Twitter.

Happy Draft Day, NFL fans. Good luck to every team. A quick tour of my basement where I’ll be announcing picks for the 2020 #NFLDraft.



See you tonight! pic.twitter.com/ZtepCqPYz5 — Roger Goodell (@nflcommish) April 23, 2020

Available plans

Sling TV offers three plans. The Orange plan is a basic package, and grants you access to 30 news and entertainment networks like ESPN, CNN, A&E and Cartoon Network. The Blue plan adds more movie and sports networks like TNT, TBS, Paramount Network and Fox Sports, plus a few internet networks like Newsy and Cheddar. Each plan is $30 per month. However, you can get Orange + Blue together for $45 per month.

Check out the full list of networks here.

Enjoy Sling TV Happy Hour until April 20. (Photo: Sling TV)

The competition

Compared to other live TV streaming services, Sling TV is one of the least expensive options, with about 50 channels. YouTube TV and Hulu Live TV feature about 70 channels each for $50 and $55 a month, respectively.

Bottom line

Think of Sling TV as a cable subscription that allows you to watch on just about any device, with up to three streams at a time. It’s compatible with Windows 10, macOS, Android, iOS, iPadOS, Roku, Chromecast, Apple TV, Fire TV, Xbox One, Android TV and smart TVs from Samsung, LG, and Vizio. You’ll find a full list of supported devices here.

As an added bonus, you can even use it as a DVR. You’ll get 10 hours of storage space for free, and 50 hours more for an additional $5 a month.

See? Cutting the cord never felt so good.

Shop it: NFL Draft 2020, Free to watch from 5pm ET to midnight (was $30 per month), sling.com

