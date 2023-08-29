There’s a new Slim Chickens location coming to the Columbia area. Here’s what we know

A growing national chain that is known for its chicken tenders and more is planning a new location in the Midlands.

Slim Chickens, which has locations across the U.S., is planning to open a new spot at 2089 N. Beltline Blvd. in Forest Acres, according to a Tuesday Facebook post from the city of Forest Acres. That site was formerly home to a Golden Chick restaurant and is near the Richland Mall. The mall property is set to undergo a $100 million redevelopment in coming years.

“They will build it to suit their needs,” the city said of Slim Chickens coming to the former Golden Chick site. “A contemporary Southern feel restaurant where the company says they want you to come in and stay awhile. The atmosphere usually includes music and TV’s for entertainment. They also have a large curbside to-go and catering business. “

A Slim Chickens opened last year on Garners Ferry Road in Columbia.

Founded in Arkansas, Slim Chickens has since grown to a number of states across the nation. A look at the Slim Chickens menu reveals a host of offerings, including chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches, wraps, salads and more. The restaurant also touts a number of side items, such as mac and cheese, fried okra, fried pickles, fried mushrooms, ranch chips and more. It also carries sweet treats, such as milkshakes and brownies.

The city of Forest Acres has received construction plans for the planned Beltline Boulevard Slim Chickens. An opening date has not been announced.