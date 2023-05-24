Sligro Food Group (AMS:SLIGR) investors are sitting on a loss of 51% if they invested five years ago

We think intelligent long term investing is the way to go. But along the way some stocks are going to perform badly. For example, after five long years the Sligro Food Group N.V. (AMS:SLIGR) share price is a whole 63% lower. That's an unpleasant experience for long term holders.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the five years over which the share price declined, Sligro Food Group's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 12% each year. Readers should note that the share price has fallen faster than the EPS, at a rate of 18% per year, over the period. This implies that the market was previously too optimistic about the stock.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Sligro Food Group the TSR over the last 5 years was -51%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Sligro Food Group shareholders are down 15% for the year (even including dividends), but the market itself is up 15%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 9% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Sligro Food Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Sligro Food Group you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Dutch exchanges.

